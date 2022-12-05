Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-10 victory at New England on Thursday. He also rushed for a team-high 64 yards on 14 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of zero yards.

He played all 75 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus