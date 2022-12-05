Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-10 victory at New England on Thursday. He also rushed for a team-high 64 yards on 14 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of zero yards.
He played all 75 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 284 of 443 passes (64%) for 3,406 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games this season. He has been sacked 25 times for losses of 120 yards. Allen has carried the football 89 times for 581 yards and five scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded two solo tackles 35-10 victory over visiting Tennessee. Epps was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness during the first quarter. He has posted 63 tackles (38 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 12 games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not record any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and had three solo tackles during the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over visiting Miami. Gipson has 41 tackles (28 solo), three pass breakups, half a sack and an interception in 12 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end and the Saints play at Tampa Bay at 6:15 p.m. Monday. He has 30 tackles (13 solo) and 2.5 sacks in 11 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback was signed to the Raiders’ active roster after corner Anthony Averett was placed on injured reserve. However, Hall was inactive for Las Vegas’ 27-20 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He has five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback sack in two games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end played in the Raiders’ 27-20 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Charger, but did not record any statistics. Hollister has played in two games with the Vikings and two with the Raiders this season, but hasn’t recorded any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker started, and finished with 11 tackles (seven solo and two for loss) and 1.5 sacks during Jacksonville’s 40-14 loss at Detroit. He has made two career starts, posted 34 tackles (18 solo) and a pass defensed in 12 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle had two tackles (one solo) in the Broncos’ 10-9 loss at Baltimore. Purcell also spent time in the medical tent. He has 35 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 12 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and had seven tackles (four solo and one for loss) during Cincinnati’s 27-24 victory over visiting Kansas City. He has 74 tackles (41 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in 11 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety started and had nine tackles (seven solo) for the Jaguars during a 40-14 loss at Detroit. Wingard has 24 tackles (14 solo) in 12 games this season. Half of his tackles have been on special teams.