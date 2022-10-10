Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown pass to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) at the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough
Joshua Bessex
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 38-3 victory over visiting Pittsburgh. One of those completions was a 98-yard touchdown pass. Allen also rushed for 42 yards on five carries. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 133 of 199 passes for 1,651 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 35 times for 225 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied six tackles (five solo and one for loss) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 20-17 victory at Arizona. He has 28 tackles (18 solo) and two pass breakup in five games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver was moved from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. On Sunday, he played in his first NFL regular season game since Oct. 29, 2017. Gentry was targeted with one pass during Buffalo’s 38-3 win over visiting Pittsburgh.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and four tackles (two solo) and half a quarterback sack for a loss of 2.5 yards during the 49ers 37-15 victory at Carolina. He has 15 tackles (11 solo), half a sack and an interception in five games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and had three tackles (one solo and one for loss) during the Saints’ 39-32 victory over visiting Seattle. He left the game with after suffering an injury while playing on the punt return team during the third quarter. Granderson has 11 tackles (four solo) in five games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end is on Minnesota’s practice squad Sept. 27.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker acme off the bench and posted an assisted tackle during the Jaguars’ 13-6 loss to visiting Houston. He has five tackles (one solo) in five games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and finished with two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 12-9 overtime loss to visiting Indianapolis on Thursday night. Purcell played 30 snaps on defense (38%) and nine on special teams (29%). He has 14 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a safety in five games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center will have a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and finished with seven tackles (all solo) and a quarterback hit during the Bengals’ 19-17 loss at Baltimore. He has 33 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in five games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench for the Jaguars and had a special teams tackle in Jacksonville’s 13-6 loss to visiting Houston. He also was flagged for an illegal block above the waist on a punt return. Wingard has six tackles (four solo) in five games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.