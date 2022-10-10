Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 38-3 victory over visiting Pittsburgh. One of those completions was a 98-yard touchdown pass. Allen also rushed for 42 yards on five carries. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 133 of 199 passes for 1,651 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 35 times for 225 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied six tackles (five solo and one for loss) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 20-17 victory at Arizona. He has 28 tackles (18 solo) and two pass breakup in five games this season.

