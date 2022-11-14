Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to visiting Minnesota. His second interception came on the Vikings’ 2-yard line to end overtime. Allen also lost a center exchange Minnesota recovered in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter.
He also rushed for 84 yards on six carries, and was sacked twice for losses totaling 25 yards.
Allen has completed 220 of 341 passes for 2,733 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games this season. He has been sacked 18 times for losses of 93 yards. Allen has carried the football 68 times for 476 yards and three scores. He has fumbled eight times and lost three.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles host Washington at 6:15 p.m. Monday. He has played all 526 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season. Epps has posted 45 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups in eight games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety had four tackles (two solo) in the 49ers’ 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Gipson has 32 tackles (25 solo), half a sack and an interception in nine games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end posted six tackles (two solo) and a quarterback sack during the Saints’ 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh. Granderson has 22 tackles (nine solo) in nine games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback was signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Oct. 19. He spent the 2020 and ’21 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end was signed to the Raider’s active roster off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad Friday. He played in Las Vegas’ 25-20 loss to visiting Indianapolis on Sunday, but did not record any statistics. Hollister played in two games with the Vikings, but didn’t record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and posted five tackles (three solo) during the Jaguars’ 27-17 loss at Kansas City. He has 13 tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in 10 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and finished with five tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during the Broncos’ 17-10 loss at Tennessee. Purcell has 29 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in nine games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker and the Bengals had a bye this week. Wilson has 50 tackles (29 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in eight games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and tallied and assisted tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 27-17 loss at Kansas City. He has 12 tackles (five solo) in 10 games this season. All but one of his tackles have been on special teams.