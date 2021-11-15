Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 45-17 win at the New York Jets. He also had two carries for three yards and was sacked twice for losses of 16 yards.
Allen played 54 snaps (93%).
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 230 of 347 passes (66%) for 2,602 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games. He also has 322 yards and three touchdowns on 59 carries. Allen has been sacked 14 times and lost two of five fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety had a solo tackle and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 30-13 victory at Denver.
Epps played 20 defensive snaps (34%) and 13 on special teams (46%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 45 tackles (27 solo) and three passes defensed across 10 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety and the Bears had a bye this week.
The 10th-year pro has 19 tackles (14 solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in five games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 23-21 loss at Tennessee.
Granderson played nine snaps on defense (15%) and 12 on special teams (41%).
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 11 tackles (four solo) and a sack across eight games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback and the Rams play at San Francisco at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, Cleveland Browns: The running back signed to the Browns practice squad Tuesday. He was on the active roster for their 45-7 loss at New England, but did not play.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 23-17 loss at Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle played in the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to visiting Philadelphia, but did not record any statistics. He missed the previous two games because of an injured right thumb.
Purcell played 23 snaps on defense (36%) and 10 on special teams (36%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in seven games this season (seven starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker and the Bengals had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 74 tackles (39 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in nine games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had three tackles (two solo) during the Jaguars’ 23-17 loss at Indianapolis.
The 6-0, 200-pounder played all 64 defensive snaps and nine more on special teams (28%).
Wingard has 46 tackles (31 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in nine starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The fourth-year defensive end was signed by the Vikings on Friday. He played in their 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not record any statistics.
Yarbrough played four snaps on defense (7%) and three on special teams (11%).