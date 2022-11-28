Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 28-25 victory Thursday at Detroit. He also led the Bills in rushing, gaining 78 yards and scoring a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen fumbled once, but Buffalo recovered it.

He played all 77 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.


