Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 28-25 victory Thursday at Detroit. He also led the Bills in rushing, gaining 78 yards and scoring a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen fumbled once, but Buffalo recovered it.
He played all 77 of the Bills’ offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 262 of 410 passes (63.9%) for 3,183 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 games this season. He has been sacked 23 times for losses of 120 yards. Allen has carried the football 81 times for 561 yards and five scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded four tackles (three solo) during Philadelphia’s 40-33 win over Green Bay. Epps played all 49 defensive snaps and 15 more on special teams (48%). He has played all 723 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season. He has posted 61 tackles (36 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 11 games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver played two offensive snaps (3%) during the Bills’ 28-25 victory Thursday at Detroit. He has played in three games this season, but has not record any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and had three tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 13-0 win over visiting New Orleans. Gipson played all 57 defensive snaps and one on special teams (6%). He has 38 tackles (25 solo), three pass breakups, half a sack and an interception in 11 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and had a solo tackle during New Orleans’ 13-0 loss to San Francisco. Granderson played 32 snaps on defense (46%) and 10 more on special teams (59%). He has 30 tackles (13 solo) and 2.5 sacks in 11 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback started and had two tackles (one solo) during the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime victory at Seattle. Hall played 32 defensive snaps (49%). He has five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback sack in two games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end was not active for the Raiders’ 40-34 victory in Seattle. Hollister has played in two games with the Vikings and one with the Raiders this season, but hasn’t recorded any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker made his first career start and had nine tackles (four solo) during Jacksonville’s 28-27 victory over Baltimore. Muma played all 72 defensive snaps and six more on special teams (33%). He has 23 tackles (11 solo) and a pass defensed in 11 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle had two tackles (one solo) in the Broncos’ 23-10 loss at Carolina. Purcell also was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a field goal attempt. He played 39 snaps on defense (59%) and eight on special teams (27%). Purcell has 33 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 11 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and had a game-best nine tackles (five solo and one for loss) and a pass defensed during the Bengals’ 20-16 victory at Tennessee. Wilson played 57 defensive snaps (100%) and five on special teams (17%). He has 67 tackles (37 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in 10 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety started for the Jaguars during a 28-27 victory over visiting Baltimore. Wingard had two defensive tackles (one solo), a solo tackle on special teams and a force fumble. He played 34 snaps on defense (47%) and 18 on special teams (67%). Wingard has 15 tackles (seven solo) in 11 games this season. All but three of his tackles have been on special teams.