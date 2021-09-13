Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 23-16 loss to visiting Pittsburgh. He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards. Allen was sacked three times for losses of 16 yards.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The free safety started and had two tackles (one solo) during the Eagles’ 32-6 win at Atlanta. He left during the game during first half with a concussion.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and posted three solo tackles during the Bears 34-14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The defensive end played but didn’t record any statistics during the Saints’ 38-3 win over visiting Green Bay.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback played in the Rams’ 34-14 victory over Chicago, but did not record any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The tight end was inactive for the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss at Houston.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started but didn’t record any statistics during the Broncos’ 27-13 victory at the New York Giants.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started during Washington’s 20-16 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and finished with seven tackles (four solo) during the Bengals’ 27-24 win over visiting Minnesota.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and posted six tackles (four solo and one special teams) during Jacksonville’s 37-21 loss at Houston.