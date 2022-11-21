Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry catches during pregame of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes in the first half against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 31-23 victory over Cleveland on Sunday in Detroit. He also rushed for seven yards on three carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 11 yards.
He played all 65 of Buffalo’s offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 238 of 368 passes for 2,2930 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games this season. He has been sacked 20 times for losses of 104 yards. Allen has carried the football 71 times for 483 yards and three scores. He has fumbled eight times and lost three.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded five tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. Epps played all 65 defensive snaps and 10 more on special teams (40%). He has played all 674 of the Eagles’ defensive snaps this season. Epps has posted 56 tackles (35 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver was elevated off the practice squad Saturday, and played seven offensive snaps (11%) in the Bills’ 31-23 win over Cleveland on Sunday in Detroit. He did not record any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety and the 49ers play Arizona at 6:15 tonight in Mexico City. Gipson has 32 tackles (25 solo), half a sack and an interception in nine games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end started and finished with seven tackles (three solo and one for loss), 1.5 sacks for losses totaling 12.5 yards and a pair of quarterback hits during the Saints’ 27-20 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Granderson played 49 snaps on defense (77%) and 14 more on special teams (45%). He has 29 tackles (12 solo) in 10 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback came off the bench and tallied three tackles (all solo) and a sack for a loss of 11 yards during the Raiders’ 22-16 overtime victory at Denver. It’s the first game Hall has played in this season. He played 18 defensive snaps (28%) and another on special teams (3%).
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end was not active for the Raiders’ 22-16 overtime victory at Denver. Hollister has played in two games with the Vikings and one with the Raiders this season, but hasn’t recorded any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker and Jacksonville had a bye this week. Muma has 13 tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in 10 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle had two tackles (one solo) in the Broncos’ 22-16 overtime loss to visiting Las Vegas. Purcell played 32 defensive snaps (48%) and 10 more on special teams (34%). He has 31 tackles (14 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 10 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted eight tackles (five solo) during the Bengals’ 37-30 win at Pittsburgh. Wilson played all 73 defensive snaps and six on special teams (17%). He has 58 tackles (34 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in nine games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety and the Jaguars had a bye this week. Wingard has 12 tackles (five solo) in 10 games this season. All but one of his tackles have been on special teams.