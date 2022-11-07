Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. He also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His touchdown went for 36 yards. Allen was sacked five times for losses totaling 22 yards. He fumbled twice, but didn’t lose either.

He has completed 191 of 298 passes for 2,403 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games this season. He has been sacked 16 times for losses of 74 yards. Allen has carried the football 62 times for 392 yards and three scores. He has fumbled seven times and lost two.

