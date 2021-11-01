Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 29 of 42 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 26-11 win over visiting Miami. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 178 of 272 passes (65%) for 1,972 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 269 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. Allen has been sacked eight times and lost one of four fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety started and posted eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 44-6 win at Detroit.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 41 tackles (24 solo) and two passes defensed across eight games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: A hip injury left the free safety questionable on the injury report going into the weekend. Gipson started and had five tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during the Bears’ 33-22 loss to visiting San Francisco.
The eighth-year pro has 19 tackles (14 solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in five games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed the Bears’ Oct. 24 game because of his hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had one assisted tackle in the Saints 36-27 win over Tampa Bay.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has nine tackles (three solo) and a sack across seven games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback was moved to the Rams’ active roster for a 38-22 win at Houston. He did not record any statistics on his 23rd birthday.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 31-7 loss at Seattle.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle missed the Broncos’ 17-10 win over visiting Washington due to a thumb injury.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in seven games this season (seven starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started during Washington’s 17-10 loss at Denver, but was carted off the field with a left ankle injury during the second quarter.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has started all eight games he has played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and posted a game-high 12 tackles (10 solo) during the Bengals’ 34-31 loss at the New York Jets.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 68 tackles (36 solo), a sack, four passes defensed and four interceptions in seven games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had two assisted tackles during the Jaguars’ 31-7 loss at Seattle.
Wingard has 41 tackles (27 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in seven starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.