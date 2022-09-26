Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 21-19 loss at Miami. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also rushed for a team-high 47 yards on eight carries. Allen has completed 94 of 132 passes (71%) for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions and rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and finished with four solo tackles during the Eagles’ 24-8 victory at Washington. He has 20 tackles (13 solo) in three games this season.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus