Cincinnati Bengals' Logan Wilson (55) runs past New York Jets' Max Mitchell (61) after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is called for a safety as Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Seth Wenig
Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) celebrates against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 21-19 loss at Miami. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also rushed for a team-high 47 yards on eight carries. Allen has completed 94 of 132 passes (71%) for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions and rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and finished with four solo tackles during the Eagles’ 24-8 victory at Washington. He has 20 tackles (13 solo) in three games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver was re-signed to the Bills practice squad Sept. 21.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year pro started at safety and had five tackles (four solo) during the 49ers’ 11-10 loss at Denver. He has nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception in three games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and finished with three tackles (one solo) and half a sack for a loss of 4.5 yards during the Saints’ 22-14 loss at Carolina. Granderson has eight tackles (three solo) through three games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie played but did not record any statistics during Jacksonville’s 38-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. He has four tackles in three games this season, all of which have come on special teams.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had five solo tackles during the Broncos 11-10 victory over visiting San Francisco. He was credited with a sack for a safety when San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ran out of the end zone for a safety. Purcell has seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in three games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury he suffered during Washington’s Sept. 18 loss at Detroit.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted seven tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Bengals’ 27-12 win at the New York Jets. He returned that interception 41 yards. Wilson has posted 18 tackles (nine solo) and an interception across three games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety played in the Jaguars’ 38-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not record any statistics. Wingard had three tackles (two solo) in three games this season.