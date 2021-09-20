Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback started and completed 17 of 33 passes for 179 yards, tow touchdowns and an interceptions during the Bills’ 35-0 win at Miami. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also rushed for 35 yards on five carries, and was sacked once for a loss of eight yards.
The 25-year-old has completed 47 of 84 passes for 449 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in two games for Buffalo (1-1) this season. Allen also has rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries. He has been sacked four times for losses of 24 yards while losing one of two fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The free safety spent the week in the concussion protocol, but came off the bench to record two defensive tackles (one solo) and one special teams tackle for the Eagles in a 17-11 loss to visiting San Francisco. The 25-year-old has five tackles (two solo) in two games for Philadelphia (1-1). He started the Eagles’ season opener before leaving the game with a concussion.
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end inked with the Titans practice squad this week.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver signed with Denver’s practice squad this week.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety started and had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery he returned for 13 yards during the Bears’ 20-17 win over visiting Cincinnati. He also got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder had six tackles (five solo) in two starts for the Bears (1-1) this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end made his first career start and finished with five tackles (two solo and one for loss) and a blocked field goal during the Saints’ 26-7 loss at Carolina.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pounder has five tackles (three solo) and a blocked kick during two games for the Saints (1-1) this season.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback was moved to the Rams’ practice squad this week. He played in Los Angeles’ season opener, but hasn’t recorded any tackles this fall.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The tight end was inactive for Jacksonville’s 23-13 loss to visiting Denver. He has not played in either game for the Jaguars (0-2) this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and tallied three tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 23-13 win at Jacksonville. The sixth-year pro has three tackles (one solo) across two starts for Denver (2-0) this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center made his 55th career start during Washington’s 30-29 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday. He played all 71 offensive snaps.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and recorded a team-best nine tackles (three solo) and returned and interception 18 yards during Cincinnati’s 20-17 loss at Chicago.
The 25-year-old has 16 tackles (seven solo) and an interception in two starts for the Bengals (1-1) this fall.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and recorded a team-high eight tackles (five solo) with a sack and a quarterback hit during Jacksonville’s 23-13 loss to visiting Denver. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has 13 tackles (eight solo) and one sack across two games for Jacksonville (0-2) this season.