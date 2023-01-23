Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and cornerback Mike Hilton (21) bring down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and an interception during the Bills’ 27-10 loss to Cincinnati. He also rushed for a team-high 26 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Allen played all 63 offensive snaps.
Allen completed 407 of 648 passes (63%) for 4,900 yards, 38 touchdowns 17 interceptions in 18 games this season. He was sacked 41 times for losses of 201 yards. Allen carried the football 136 times for 808 yards and eight scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started for the Eagles during their 38-7 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Saturday. He had five tackles (three solo). Epps played 47 snaps on defense (90%) and seven on special teams (29%).
Epps has posted 99 tackles (67 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 18 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He played in three games this season, but did not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and tallied two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 19-12 victory over Dallas. Gipson played all 61 defensive snaps and another on special teams (4%).
Gipson has 66 tackles (42 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and five interceptions in 19 games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and played 12 defensive snaps (18%) and 18 on special teams (64%) during the Jaguars’ 27-20 loss at Kansas City. He did not record any statistics.
He had 50 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 18 games this season (two starts).
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and notched seven tackles (four solo) during the Bengals’ 27-10 win at Buffalo on Sunday. Wilson played all 63 defensive snaps and two more on special teams (9%).
He has 140 tackles (81 solo), four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 17 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety posted one solo defensive tackle and an assisted special teams tackle during Jacksonville’s 27-20 loss at Kansas City on Saturday. Wingard played five snaps on defense (7%) and 19 on special teams (68%).
He had 39 tackles (23 solo) in 19 games this season. Fifteen of his tackles were on special teams.