Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and cornerback Mike Hilton (21) bring down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

 Joshua Bessex

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and an interception during the Bills’ 27-10 loss to Cincinnati. He also rushed for a team-high 26 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Allen played all 63 offensive snaps.


