Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 34-31 victory over Miami. Allen also rushed for 20 yards on four carries.

He was sacked seven times for losses totaling 36 yards. One of those sacks resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown giving the Dolphins a 24-20 lead early in the third quarter.


