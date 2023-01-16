Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball as it is knocked away by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Bengals' Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. ( (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) reacts after tackling Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 34-31 victory over Miami. Allen also rushed for 20 yards on four carries.
He was sacked seven times for losses totaling 36 yards. One of those sacks resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown giving the Dolphins a 24-20 lead early in the third quarter.
Allen has completed 382 of 606 passes (63%) for 4,635 yards, 38 touchdowns 16 interceptions in 17 games this season. He has been sacked 40 times for losses of 198 yards. Allen has carried the football 128 times for 782 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles open the playoffs by hosting the New York Giants during the divisional round at 6:15 p.m., Jan. 21.
Epps has posted 94 tackles (64 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 16 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and notched three tackles (two solo and one for loss) during San Francisco’s 41-23 victory over visiting Seattle on Saturday.
He played 50 defensive snaps (74%) and three on special teams (11%).
Gipson has 64 tackles (41 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and five interceptions in 18 games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The tight end is on Seattle’s practice squad, and was inactive for its 41-23 loss at San Francisco. Hollister played in two games with the Vikings and two with the Raiders this season, but didn’t record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and recorded three solo tackles in the Jaguars’ 31-30 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Muma played 21 snaps on defense (30%) and 19 more on special teams (63%).
He has 50 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 17 games this season (two starts).
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted a game-best 10 tackles (six solo) during the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over visiting Baltimore on Sunday night. He forced a fourth-quarter fumble as Ravens’ quarterback Tyler Huntley stretched the ball toward the goal line. Sam Hubbard caught the ball after Wilson knocked it loose and returned in 98 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
He has 133 tackles (77 solo), four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 16 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety started for the Jaguars’ during their 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, but he did not record any statistics. He played one snap on defense (1%) and 19 on special teams (63%).
He has 37 tackles (22 solo) in 18 games this season. Fourteen of his tackles have been on special teams.