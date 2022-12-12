Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo’s 20-12 victory over the visiting New York Jets’ He also rushed for a team-high 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked three times for losses totaling 17 yards.
He played all 59 offensive snaps.
Allen has completed 300 of 470 passes (64%) for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games this season. He has been sacked 28 times for losses of 137 yards. Allen has carried the football 99 times for 628 yards and six scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and notched a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) during the Eagles’ 48-22 victory at the New York Giants. Epps played all 64 defensive snaps, and 13 more on special teams (42%). He has played 832 of a possible 842 snaps this season. Epps has posted 72 tackles (45 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 13 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not record any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and had four solo tackles and an interception during the 49ers 35-7 victory over Tampa Bay. Gipson returned the interception 36 yards. He played 72 snaps on defense (95%) and two on special teams (10%). He has 45 tackles (32 solo), three pass breakups, half a sack and two interceptions in 13 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end and the Saints had a bye this week. Granderson has 34 tackles (16 solo) and 2.5 sacks in 12 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback had three tackles (two solo) during the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Hall played 34 defensive snaps (53%). He has eight tackles (six solo) and a quarterback sack in three games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Las Vegas Raiders: The tight end played two offensive snaps (3%) and nine on special teams (36%) in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. He has played in two games with the Vikings and two with the Raiders this season, but hasn’t recorded any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker missed the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory at Tennessee due to an ankle injury. Muma has made two career starts, posted 34 tackles (18 solo) and a pass defensed in 12 games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle had four tackles (one solo) in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to visiting Kansas City. Purcell played one snap on offense (1%), 36 on defense (53%) and 10 on special teams (31%). He has 39 tackles (14 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 13 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and had a game-high 17 tackles (14 solo) and half a sack during the Bengals’ 23-10 victory over visiting Cleveland. Wilson played 70 snaps on defense (97%) and two on special teams (8%). He has 91 tackles (55 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in 12 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety started the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory at Tennessee and finished with seven tackles (six solo and one for loss) and an interception. Wingard returned the interception 13 yards. He played 59 snaps on defense (88%) and six more on special teams (23%). Wingard has 24 tackles (14 solo) in 12 games this season. Half of his tackles have been on special teams.