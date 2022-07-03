LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team is set to embark on a European adventure later this month, with the Cowboys headed to Greece for a 12-day trip starting July 24.
Sightseeing at the Acropolis and a bicycle tour through Athens are among the items on the itinerary, as well as basketball, of course. However, the Pokes also are setting aside plenty of downtime for simply hanging out and gelling with one another.
UW brings back all but one major piece from a group that is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and the program’s second 25-win season since 1988. They have some notable new additions in Pac-12 transfers Jake Kyman, Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson, though, with incoming freshmen Caden Powell and Nathanial Talich also joining the mix.
With lofty expectations awaiting them next season, the Cowboys are looking forward to the chance to grow closer – on and off the court – while enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“As much as we have coming back, we have some big (new) pieces that are going to have the potential to play some major roles for us,” director of basketball operations Tim O’Flannigan said. “The trip is going to be a great bonding experience for the team, just to be around each other. But then also, playing as a team together is going to be huge.
“We’ve been doing our summer workouts and you see them compete against each other. There have been some pretty good practices, but for us to all be on one team going against another team will really give us that opportunity to bond and go for a common goal.”
O’Flannigan – who spearheaded much of the planning for the trip, along with assistant coach Ken DeWeese – traveled with the team to the Bahamas for a similar summer excursion in 2016. One of the primary differences between that trip and the one later this month is the level of competition, he says.
Promitheas Patras B.C., which competes in the highest-tier level of the Greek basketball league system, is among the three teams the Cowboys will face. They are also expected to play the Greek under-18 national team and an additional professional club while in Greece.
“To be honest, this Greek trip is probably going to give us some better competition than that,” O’Flannigan said. “As great as the Bahamian trip was, I think this Greek trip – as far as a team and competing – is going to be a different level. It will just be really good for us to be together and do that.”
The upcoming trip has been in the works for several years, with the Cowboy Joe Club playing a large role in terms of funding. The money was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but large-scale international travel was not feasible until this summer.
UW almost put off the trip another year. However, right before the players went home for a brief break before summer workouts, Cowboys coach Jeff Linder made the decision to take the team to Greece.
The next order of business was getting in contact with travel agencies, and receiving various price quotes and potential itineraries. Perhaps most pivotal, though, was ensuring all the players had up-to-date passports.
“That was the initial big thing, because of course you can’t do anything without a passport,” O’Flannigan said. “We needed to get past that hurdle, and then besides that, we just rely heavily on our tour agency that we’re using. We’re trusting them with where we’re going to be staying at, teams we’re going to be playing and figuring out touristy things that we want to do each day. We’re working closely with them to come up with a good itinerary for our team.”
DeWeese – who traveled to the Virgin Islands while an assistant at Northern Colorado, and visited the Netherlands and Germany in graduate school as part of the European Model of Sport program – believes the experience can be a life-changing one for his players.
“It kind of opens your eyes up to the rest of the world,” DeWeese said. “I hope it has the same effect on them.”