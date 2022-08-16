LARAMIE – Saturday’s 99-play scrimmage featured a mix of good and bad for the University of Wyoming.
UW coach Craig Bohl was optimistic on Monday when speaking about the performance of the offense and defense over the weekend. Unfortunately, the full-contact scrimmage also included a notable setback in the injury department.
Redshirt freshman Buck Coors – who appeared in three games last fall on special teams, and was competing for playing time at the backup nickelback spot after a strong offseason – is expected to miss the rest of 2022 after breaking his leg on Saturday.
“It’s unfortunate, but he’ll be back next year,” Bohl said. “As a head coach, you hold your breath. As you go through, you understand that’s a part of what you do, but it was really important for us to get some live work with officials and coaches on the sidelines.”
Outside of this injury, though, Bohl was pleased overall with what he saw from his team. He pointed to the offensive line as one group that impressed him, noting that they performed well in terms of getting movement at the point of attack.
“I thought we looked pretty good,” redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Walsh said. “The biggest thing was just going live. When you’re watching film, and we’re doing the tag-offs on the running backs, it’s kind of hard to tell how well you’re doing and what type of gains you’re making.
“In this case, everything was legit, so it was really fun to see that. Whenever you’re going live, everything just gets jacked up, and you get a little more excited.”
The Cowboys also emphasized getting starting running back Titus Swen some carries in full-contact situations, an area he was limited in during the spring out of precaution. With the season opener at Illinois less than two weeks away, Bohl viewed getting reps in this type of scenario as paramount for a player that is going to be a focal point of the offense.
“I learned a long time ago that it’s unfair to a guy to send him in a ball game without taking some live hits,” Bohl said. “We were able to do that.”
As for the defense, the Pokes appear to have been making strides in an area where they’re seeking increased productivity.
Wyoming ranked second-to-last in the conference in sacks last season. With more speed on the edge and experience on the interior defensive line, junior cornerback Jakorey Hawkins pointed to the pressure up front as what impressed him most during Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We got a lot of sacks,” Hawkins said. “We’re getting a lot of pressure and making that ball come out, and that makes my job easier. I liked what I saw from the defense during the scrimmage.”
