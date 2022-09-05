LARAMIE — With the University of Wyoming coming off a morale-boosting overtime win over Tulsa and Northern Colorado just a few days removed from a 12-point loss to Houston Baptist, historically one of the worst teams in the FCS, there seems to be a significant gap between the two teams that will meet on Saturday in Laramie.
However, the Cowboys know better than to look past their upcoming opponent, even with their Mountain West opener against Air Force looming next week.
Wins against FCS teams haven’t come easy for the Pokes in recent years. They needed last-minute touchdowns to beat Montana State and Wofford by three points in 2021 and 2018, respectively, and only won by five against Idaho in 2019.
Junior offensive lineman Frank Crum says the team is determined to have a different result this time around.
“We cannot look over Northern Colorado whatsoever,” Crum said. “Playing past FCS schools, it’s always been a tight game with Wyoming. That’s kind of been our trend. We can’t have that this week. We have to not overlook them, and give as much effort into prep as we would any other team.”
Despite a rough start to the season, and a 3-8 finish last year, UNC’s roster isn’t barren.
The Bears have a pair of former highly-touted high school prospects at quarterback, both of whom saw the field last week. Jacob Sirmon spent time at Washington and Central Michigan before joining the program this offseason, while Dylan McCaffrey came to Northern Colorado by way of Michigan prior to last season. The pair combined to complete 37 of 57 passes for 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the loss to HBU.
Northern Colorado is also coached by a well-known name in the region, with three-time Super Bowl champion and former Denver Broncos All-Pro receiver Ed McCaffrey in his second season at the helm of the program.
“A lot of their players have some pretty significant names,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “Both of their quarterbacks were both four-star recruits out of high school, so obviously, they have ability. They’re big up front. They have a big, big offensive line, and a very capable running back.
“Over on defense, (they bring) a lot of different pressures, which always poses problems, so (it’s) another opportunity.”
Around the Mountain West
The MW’s week one slate was filled with lopsided results — outside of Wyoming’s 40-37 win over Tulsa, which marked the only game decided by single-digits.
The Jay Norvell era at Colorado State began with a 51-7 loss to Michigan, while Boise State (34-17 to Oregon State), San Diego State (38-20 to Arizona) and Utah State (55-0 to Alabama) were also blown out by Power Five opponents. Hawaii was the league’s other loss, falling 49-17 at home to Western Kentucky.
Nevada rebounded from an underwhelming week zero performance against New Mexico State with a 38-14 win over Texas State, while Air Force (48-17 over Northern Iowa) and New Mexico (41-0 over Maine) handled their FCS opponents with ease.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.