wte-20220913-spts-BradRoberts

Air Force running back Brad Roberts has rushed for 288 yards this season. He is averaging nine yards per carry. Associated Press

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

LARAMIE – After allowing just 76 yards on 56 carries over the past two weeks, the University of Wyoming football team feels confident in where its run defense stands heading into Friday’s Mountain West opener against Air Force.

However, the Cowboys also know the Falcons pose a challenge unlike any they will see during the rest of the regular season.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus