LARAMIE – After allowing just 76 yards on 56 carries over the past two weeks, the University of Wyoming football team feels confident in where its run defense stands heading into Friday’s Mountain West opener against Air Force.
However, the Cowboys also know the Falcons pose a challenge unlike any they will see during the rest of the regular season.
Air Force is one of the few teams left in college football that utilizes a triple-option-based offense, and its effectiveness has been on full display throughout the first two games of the season. The Falcons lead the nation in rushing, with their 508.5 yards per game being 206.5 more than the next closest team. Their 7.7 yards per carry are the second-most in the FBS.
UW coach Craig Bohl acknowledges his team will have to take a different approach than most weeks in terms of preparing for Air Force, which is 2-0 on the year and coming off a 31-point rout of Colorado.
“It certainly does change, simply because of all the dynamics that you run into,” Bohl said. “There's not one thing that they have not seen through the years where you are going to out-scheme them. You really have to be able to out-execute them, and tackle the run when it's there, and defend the pass.
“All the pictures of what they see and how to prepare for it, the scout team, we try to do everything we can to replicate the look that you get, but many times it's not until probably the second quarter that things start to distill and you calm down because of the speed they're able to operate at. It's a real challenge, and when you look at these numbers, numbers don't lie.”
A focal point of the Falcons’ rushing attack is fullback Brad Roberts, who ranks second and third in the FBS, respectively, in yards per game and yards per carry. The Cowboys’ veteran defensive tackle duo of Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout will play a significant part in their effort to slow down Roberts’ production.
“(Roberts is) definitely a stud of a player,” Bertagnole said. “We just have to hold up that front. It all starts at the line of scrimmage. You have to win the line of scrimmage, and then that gives you the best chance of being able to get some (tackles for loss) and quick drives. You don't want them to have the ball for a 13-, 15-play drive. That's exactly what they want.”
Bohl also noted that the secondary will be key in stopping the run, as well as the pass. While the Falcons don’t turn to the air much, the passing game was a vital part of their 24-14 win over UW last year.
Senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels – who has 253 total yards and three touchdowns this year – was held to just 23 rushing yards in that game, but he completed 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.
“You have to involve your secondary in the run support,” Bohl said. “The challenge is, they're smart enough to know that. That's where the play-action pass comes into play. But to say that you're just going to stop that with the front seven, that's like a pipe dream. That doesn't happen.
“We feel good about those guys. They're good players. They're going to need to show up, and they're going to need to tackle well. A lot of these explosive plays that I've seen have not been so much a schematic breakdown, but they get in the alley, and your alley runner doesn't make the play on the back, and he breaks a tackle and takes off and runs for 60 yards. It's a challenge.”
Injury update
Junior offensive tackle Frank Crum was listed as a starter on the Cowboys’ latest depth chart, but his status heading into Friday’s game is still somewhat unclear after suffering an injury last week against Northern Colorado. Bohl said Monday that Crum is “day-to-day at best.”
Heavy underdogs
All of the sportsbooks in Wyoming have the Cowboys as significant underdogs this week. The Pokes opened at +17 on BetMGM, Caesar’s Sportsbook and DraftKings, with Fanduel listing them at +16.5. The over/under ranges from 48.5-49.5, depending on the sportsbook.
Start time announced for BYU game
ESPN networks announced Monday that Wyoming’s game at BYU on Sept. 24 will kick off at 8:15 p.m., with either ESPN or ESPN2 televising the broadcast. The exact channel will be determined after the games of Sept. 17 are completed.
This will be the first time the former conference rivals have met since the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.