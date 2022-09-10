Cowboys report card

Offense: While the Cowboys put up 33 points, it should be noted that two of their three touchdown drives came after the defense gave the offense the ball back at the Northern Colorado 22- and 3-yard lines in the final moments of the game. The other touchdown drive was significant, as they went 75 yards on 10 plays to go up 16-3 in the quarter, but they still had plenty of struggles against a defense that gave up 512 yards and 46 points to an FCS opponent last week. UW finished with 293 total yards, with junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completing more than 60% of his passes for the second consecutive week, and junior running back Titus Swen averaging 5.1 yards a carry on his way to a 76-yard, three-touchdown performance. C

Defense: UW had struggled to defend the pass throughout its first two games of 2022, but it stepped up in this department Saturday. UNC – which passed for 425 yards and four touchdowns in its season opener – was held to 132 yards on 16 of 36 passing, with its only touchdown coming on a wide receiver reverse pass on fourth-and-goal. The Cowboys also had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, while recording five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. The run game wasn't a factor either, with starting running back Elijah Dotson gaining only 32 yards on 12 carries. A+

Special teams: One of Wyoming’s most notable miscues came on special teams, as a mishandled punt by Clayton Stewart resulted in UNC taking over at the Cowboys' 9-yard line, leading to UNC’s only touchdown. However, sophomore kicker John Hoyland had another solid performance, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts. B

– By Josh Criswell, WyoSports