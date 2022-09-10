WyoSports

LARAMIE – After flirting with yet another FCS scare for the first 3½ quarters, the University of Wyoming put the possibility of an upset loss to rest with a strong finish Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

