LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team returned from a 12-day trip to Greece earlier this month, an experience that was about more than just hoops for the Cowboys.
UW did play three games while overseas, going up against Panerythraikos BC and Panathinaikos Select in Athens, before heading to Patras to take on Promethius Patras. However, for a team that added three Pac-12 transfers and a pair of freshmen to a group that is coming off one of the school’s most successful seasons since the 1980s, the excursion was also a chance to grow closer together off the court.
Among the highlights of the trip were biking around Athens, tours of the Acropolis and museums, sea kayaking in the Athens Riviera and a visit to the Temple of Poseidon. The Pokes also attended a Champions League soccer match between Olympiacos FC and Maccabi Haifi.
“If you go on a foreign tour, it’s hard to get good enough games to warrant where it’s just about basketball,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “If you’re going to make it solely about basketball, you kind of have to bounce around from country to country to get good enough games, because in late July or early August, the real pro players aren’t going to be playing.
“This first game, we did play against one of the better second division teams in Greece. They were well-organized and had some good players, so we got some value out of that. But, for the most part, it was just the experience and being around one another.”
As for the basketball part, Hunter Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring with 13.5 points per game, while also averaging seven rebounds and four assists. Graham Ike added 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists per game, while Brendan Wenzel averaged 12 points and shot 10-of-15 on 3-point attempts during the three games.
Linder says this trip was just the latest example of a strong off-season for Wenzel, a 6-foot-7 junior guard and former Utah transfer who became a key part of the rotation during his first season playing for the team.
“The guy that really, over the course of the summer and in Greece, took another step is Brendan Wenzel,” Linder said. “He almost reminds me a little bit of (three-time Big Sky defensive player of the year) Jonah Radebaugh, who I had at Northern Colorado and just signed with Valencia in the EuroLeague.
“It’s on the record, when he came here from Utah, that second semester when he was here, I was like, ‘You might be the first guy that enters the transfer portal twice in the same semester,’ just because I wasn’t quite sure if he wanted to do it still. At some point, he had to decide if he wanted to do it. He decided he wanted to do it, and man, over the course of the last year, his body and just how good he’s gotten, it was hard to take him off the floor at times in Greece.”
USC transfer Max Agbonkpolo contributed nine points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden averaged 9.9 points and nine points, respectively. Super senior Hunter Thompson knocked down 8 of 16 3-point attempts while putting up 9.3 points per game, with Noah Reynolds and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman averaging 5.5 and five points per game, respectively.
True freshman post Caden Powell and 7-foot sophomore Nate Barnhart also got some quality minutes during the trip, with each making a positive impression on the coaching staff.
Linder noted Powell has progressed faster than expected on the offensive end, while his defensive prowess has created more competition in practice for Ike than the all-conference forward has faced in previous years. Barnhart, meanwhile, showcased his versatility during the two games in which he received extended playing time.
“He’s up to 195 pounds, which still looks like he’s 170 pounds, but he rebounded the ball (well),” Linder said of Barnhart. “He had two games where he played a lot of minutes in Greece, and he averaged 11 rebounds. So he’s a guy that can really go get offensive rebounds with his size and length.
“A lot like (Hunter) Thompson, people see a guy that’s 7-foot or 6-foot-10, and they think he needs to be a back-to-the-basket guy or this bruiser. He’s not that. He’s a guy that we’re probably playing more on the perimeter as of right now. He can move pretty well, and he’s a really good passer.”
The Cowboys’ third transfer, former USC guard Ethan Anderson, was unable to make the trip due to his passport inadvertently being sent back from UW to the passport agency. Regardless, Linder says the team’s newcomers have already reaped the benefits from having two months of summer workouts together.
“It was unfortunate for him,” Linder said. “But at the same time, what we did this summer for eight weeks leading up to that, the amount of reps we got in 5-on-5, it was really good for those three new guys and Caden Powell.”
