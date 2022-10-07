Wyett Ekeler played just enough defense during his senior season at Windsor (Colorado) High to post seven tackles across two games.

Ekeler’s primary role with the Wizards was to run the football. It was a role he played quite well, rolling up 1,435 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. Ekeler was limited to 88 or fewer yards in just two of Windsor’s 10 games. He was named Class 4A Northern Colorado player of the year, and earned All-Colorado honors from The Denver Post.

