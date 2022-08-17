With the University of Wyoming football team expected to release its depth chart early next week, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell predicts who will start for the Cowboys.
QB: Andrew Peasley
All signs point toward Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley, who was running the first-team offense during the team portion of last Friday’s practice, getting the nod at quarterback. Hank Gibbs and Evan Svoboda are two other players at the position who could see playing time at some point this season, depending on how the year unfolds for the Pokes.
RB: Titus Swen
No surprises here. Titus Swen has stepped into UW’s feature back role after rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 2021, while ranking second in the Mountain West with an average of 5.9 yards per carry. Dawaiian McNeely, who had 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries last year, appears in line to be the No. 2 back after dealing with a hip injury this offseason.
FB: Caleb Driskill
Caleb Driskill didn’t record any statistics last season, but he did appear in all 13 games the Cowboys played. This experience gained will be invaluable as he heads into his second year at the fullback position.
TE: Treyton Welch, Parker Christensen
In an off-season that featured an abundance of roster turnover, tight end was a source of stability. UW returns all of its contributors at the position, with tight ends accounting for 44.1% of the team’s returning receiving production. In addition to Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen, Colin O’Brien and Jackson Marcotte should see the field regularly, as well.
WR: Joshua Cobbs, Gunner Gentry
Joshua Cobbs is the Cowboys’ top returning receiver after hauling in 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Gunner Gentry, who missed all of last season with a left knee injury, seems to be ahead of schedule in his recovery, and is poised to be another impact player at the position. Wyatt Wieland and Alex Brown are two other veterans that will receive frequent playing time, and could fulfill starting roles, depending on how many wideouts the team utilizes on the field.
OT: Frank Crum, Eric Abojei
Frank Crum and Eric Abojei will be the anchors of a young offensive line, returning with 50 combined starts at the college level. UW has ranked among the top 20 rushing offenses in the country in each of their two years as full-time starters.
OG: Jack Walsh, Emmanuel Pregnon
Unlike the above positions, offensive guard is a little bit of an unknown – although there has been plenty of praise directed toward the position by UW players and coaches. Redshirt freshmen Jack Walsh and Emmanuel Pregnon were working with the first-team during the portion of last Friday’s scrimmage that was open to the media, but Zach Watts should also play a key role if he doesn’t end up in a starting spot. The junior has served as a top backup since arriving in Laramie in 2018.
C: Nofoafia Tulafono
Center was one of the most competitive position battles heading into the off-season, but with Latrell Bible leaving the program, Nofoafia Tulafono has been the clearcut favorite to start at the position for at least a month. Tulafono appeared in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, seeing the field at center, guard and special teams.
DT: Cole Godbout, Jordan Bertagnole
The most experienced unit of the defense, in terms of years with the program, is the defensive tackle group. Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole are entering their fifth and fourth seasons, respectively, with the Cowboys. Godbout was an All-Mountain West honorable mention last year after recording 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks, while Bertagnole had 38 tackles, 20 solo stops, 3½ tackles tackles for loss, half a sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Sophomore Caleb Robinson is expected to be the primary backup on the interior defensive line.
DE: Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris
After ranking second-to-last in the MW in sacks last season, the Cowboys are hoping their speed on the edge will result in them getting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Sabastian Harsh and DeVonne Harris appear set to start the season atop the depth chart, but Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders will also see the field after making notable strides this offseason.
LB: Easton Gibbs, Shae Suianoa
While the Pokes have kept most of their plans in regards to the depth chart close to the vest, UW coach Craig Bohl announced at the start of spring practice Easton Gibbs would start at middle linebacker – a role most recently filled by current NFL players Logan Wilson and Chad Muma. Bohl indicated this week Shae Suianoa has a slight edge at weakside linebacker, while also adding that Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo has created competition at the position.
NB: Keonte Glinton
Even if Keyon Blankenbaker didn’t transfer out of the program, it seemed inevitable Keonte Glinton would be the No. 1 guy at nickelback in 2022. Glinton started 11 games last fall, recording 10 tackles, nine solo stops, three pass breakups and one interception. With Buck Coors suffering a season-ending injury in last Saturday’s scrimmage, true freshman Malique Singleton and redshirt freshman Wrook Brown are in the mix to be Glinton’s primary backup.
CB: Jakorey Hawkins, Cam Stone
Regardless of which two players secure the starting cornerback spots, at least three individuals – returning sophomore Cam Stone and Power Five transfers Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell – are expected to receive significant snaps at the position. Given that Harrell was limited in the spring as he recovered from hip surgery, Stone and Hawkins likely have a slight edge to snag the starting jobs.
S: Isaac White, Miles Williams
Similar to cornerback, the Cowboys’ depth at safety makes it logical to think they will utilize a fairly regular rotation at the position this fall. Miles Williams is a fifth-year senior who has appeared in 32 games during his UW career and finished last season with five tackles and an interception. Meanwhile, Isaac White started the final six games of his redshirt freshman season, recording 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception. Sophomore Wyett Ekeler has also displayed growth over the past year, and will be in the mix for playing time in the secondary after recording six tackles and five solo stops as a key special teams contributor in 2021.