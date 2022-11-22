LARAMIE — University of Wyoming director of athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that Kaylee Prigge will be the new head coach of the volleyball program.
Prigge, who has spent the past four seasons as the associate head coach for the past two seasons and recruiting coordinator for last three is the 14th head coach in program history.
“We are excited to announce the hiring of Kaylee Prigge as our new head coach for Cowgirl Volleyball,” Burman said in a news release. “Kaylee is a talented coach, who has done an outstanding job here at Wyoming the past four seasons, including the last two as our associate head coach.
“She has a passion for coaching, having grown up in a coaching family. Her father, Dirk Koetter, is a longtime college and NFL coach. We believe Kaylee will bring great energy to our volleyball program, and we look forward to an exciting future for our program under her direction.”
Prigge added: “Thank you to Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman, Deputy Director of Athletics Matt Whisenant and Associate AD for Internal Operations/SWA Taylor Stuemky for believing in me and entrusting me with the University of Wyoming volleyball program.
“I am beyond grateful and excited for the tremendous opportunity to lead the Cowgirls. I have been extremely fortunate in my career to work with amazing people, who have prepared me for this role. (Previous UW coach) Chad Callihan is at the top of that list. I can’t thank Chad enough for the initial opportunity here at UW and for his mentorship over the last four years.
During her tenure with Wyoming, Prigge has helped guide seven All-Mountain West honorees, including Jackie McBride, who became the first player in MW history to receive a fifth all-league honor in 2021.
Prigge helped UW to a 22-win season in 2019, the sixth-most victories in a single season in program history. The Cowgirls, which finished second in the Mountain West in 2019, recorded 16 conference wins for the most in program history.
“My husband and I are thrilled to continue to be a part of this incredible community of people,” Prigge said. “We know firsthand what an awesome place Laramie is. I know what it takes to be successful at this university and in the Mountain West conference. This program is so special, I love being a Cowgirl and am fired up to get back to work with our talented group of student-athletes. Together, we will work to compete at the top of the Mountain West.”
Prigge came to Wyoming after spending two years as an assistant coach at University of Illinois Chicago. During her time at UIC, she helped lead the Flames to two-straight seasons of 17 wins or more. In 2018, the Flames finished fourth in the Horizon League, reaching 10 conference wins in Horizon League play for the first time since 2012. She helped coach two student-athletes to first team All-Horizon League and All-Freshman honors.
Prigge also was an assistant coach at Southern Illinois, where she was key in planning the program’s recruiting efforts, organizing summer camps and handling day-to-day office operations.
She started her coaching career at her alma mater, the University of Tampa, where she was on staff from 2013-14 and 2015-17. She helped the Spartans to a Sunshine State Conference title in all three seasons of her tenure, as well as a South Region championship and Elite Eight appearance in 2013. During her time on staff at Tampa, she helped oversee the development of a Division II Conference Commissioner's Association National Player of the Year, seven AVCA All-Americans, eight All-Region honorees and nine Sunshine State All-Conference players.
As a student-athlete, Prigge played at Tampa from 2010-12. She was a member of three SSC and South Region championship squads. A member of the SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, and helped the Spartans reach two national championship matches in three years.