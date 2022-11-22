Kaylee Prigge mug 2022-23

Kaylee Prigge

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming director of athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that Kaylee Prigge will be the new head coach of the volleyball program.

Prigge, who has spent the past four seasons as the associate head coach for the past two seasons and recruiting coordinator for last three is the 14th head coach in program history.


