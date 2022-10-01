LARAMIE – While the University of Wyoming didn’t view effort as an issue Saturday, as was the case with last year’s blowout loss to Hawaii, the result remained the same in terms of the Cowboys’ inability to contain Chevan Cordeiro.
The junior quarterback, who torched UW for 409 total yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 regular-season finale with the Rainbow Warriors, was once again a key part in a resounding victory over the Pokes.
Cordeiro found the end zone three times – once through the air and twice on the ground – and threw for 314 yards, while not committing a turnover. He took off 18 yards untouched for a rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to seal a 33-16 San Jose State victory.
“I think the effort is there for our defense,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “It's just the little things we have to clean up to get where we want to be. Sometimes those little things can turn into big things, but it was definitely a better effort than last year. We knew that coming in, we wanted to give him one back.
“How we played against him last year against him is not a great show of our culture and our program, so coming into this game, we knew what we needed to do. We know he's a good player, but like I said, those little things turn into big things.”
The Pokes seemed to have a handle on Cordeiro early on, allowing him to complete just 5 of his first 12 attempts, and forcing a pair of punts and a missed field goal on the Spartans’ first three drives. Cordeiro picked up his production from there, though, completing 16 of 25 passes the rest of the way.
“I don't really know to be honest, just a little bit of assignment stuff,” Gibbs said on what changed after the first couple drives. “It's the little things. Technique things. We can stop the run. We've been doing that all year. Now we have to go out and play both sides.
“It comes down to everything. It comes down to zone drops at linebacker. We can be in better spots on those. Better pass rush, better technique on the back end, and that comes along and we'll get there. There are some good things we're going to see and some bad things, we just have to go in and fix them.”
Added UW coach Craig Bohl: “Maybe the first couple of plays, he was just getting his feet wet. What I saw in (SJSU's win last week) against Western Michigan is what we saw tonight. I was concerned about that. We did get some pressure at times, but I think we let him get in a rhythm too much. Then I thought their wide receivers bested us, whether it be on the outside or the inside.”
Stalling out
UW scored on its first drive of the game for the fifth consecutive game. However, there is a downside to this statistic.
In each of these possessions, the Cowboys have been held to a field goal – something junior tight end Treyton Welch says the team is determined to change.
“It would be great,” Welch said. “We're really putting an emphasis on that right now, just finishing in the red zone. We'll take the points that we can get, obviously, but I think as an offensive crew we understand and are willing to give it our all going forward in the red zone.
“Just be able to make those plays and get six instead of three. That's big time for our offense, for our program, for our team. It gives our defense a boost. It's everything.”
A day of firsts
Saturday featured a couple of notable individual achievements for the Cowboys.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Clemons, who entered the game briefly during the first drive of the game after starting quarterback Andrew Peasley took a big hit on their first play from scrimmage, completed his first career pass attempt. The throw went for 25 yards to sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs and helped set up a field goal. Sophomore tight end Parker Christensen also had his first career touchdown catch on a 13-yard throw from Peasley in the third quarter.
Still in the hunt
While Saturday’s loss was undoubtedly a setback, it won’t have as great of an impact on the Pokes’ chances of reaching the Mountain West title game as if it had come against a Mountain Division opponent. With SJSU playing in the West Division, the Cowboys still control their destiny in that they will win the division if they win the rest of their games.
UW is one game back of Boise State, which leads the division at 2-0 in conference play, and holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Air Force.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.