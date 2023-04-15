LARAMIE — Ralph Fawaz knows just how much mental health can impact an individual on a daily basis.

Fawaz, who was the University of Wyoming's starting punter in 2021, lost his job to grad transfer Clayton Stewart last fall. Fawaz had to watch as Stewart earned all-conference honorable mention honors after finishing No. 33 in the country with an average of 43.75 yards per punt.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus