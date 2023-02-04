FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team was on the wrong side of another classic Border War matchup, losing 66-63 to Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
The Cowgirls trailed for more than 27 minutes against Colorado State after a slow start offensively, but put together a 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter and eventually tied the game 63-63 with 27 seconds remaining with an Allyson Fertig layup off the glass. CSU guard McKenna Hofschild, who had 25 points and eight assists going into the final possession, held the ball for the final shot.
With five seconds left on the clock, Hofschild drove and kicked out a pass to Cailyn Crocker, who drilled a contested 3-pointer three seconds later. The Cowgirls had one final possession on the other end with less than two seconds left, but couldn't get off a shot in time to fall to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in Mountain West play.
The loss snapped a three-game overall winning streak for the Cowgirls and a five-game road winning streak. Saturday was UW's first road loss since a 73-67 loss to UNLV on Dec. 29.
"It's a bummer to lose that streak because I was pretty darn proud of that," interim head coach Ryan Larsen said. "Heck, I might put that on my résumé. It was bound to come to an end at some point. It's a bummer it happened here, but we can look at that and admire that road winning streak.
"The good thing now is that we have a home winning streak, and we're going back home. We really need to keep that one going."
The game featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. The largest lead for either team was 11 points by CSU early in the second quarter.
After stumbling out to an early 19-11 deficit in the first 10 minutes, the Cowgirls outscored CSU 21-13 in the second quarter to tie the game 32-32 going into halftime. UW struggled with turnovers all afternoon, losing the turnover battle 13-4 over the course of the game.
UW held CSU to just 9-of-26 shooting from the field in the first half, but the Rams bounced back with a 54% shooting mark in the final 20 minutes, including a 5-of-9 clip from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls shot just 25-of-60 from the field and 7-of-18 from 3-point range for the game.
"I loved the fight," Larsen said. "We competed really well. We competed our tails off, and we couldn't have given any more. ... I can't ask more effort-wise.
"Can we play better basketball-wise? Yeah, absolutely we can. That's what we need to focus on right now."
Quinn Weidemann returned to the lineup after missing a week with an injury. She led the team with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.
"Quinn coming back from a week not playing with her injury, for her to come back and play 35 minutes, that defines that young woman right there," Larsen said.
Tommi Olson added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists; Malene Pedersen finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Fertig had a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with 10 points.
For CSU, Hofschild finished with 25 points, followed by Kendyll Kinzer with 17 and Crocker with 12. The Cowgirls out-rebounded the Rams 41-23, including a 14-0 sweep on the offensive glass.
"There's a lot of growth in this team," Larsen said. "We're proud of the way we played, and we're proud of the effort. We played a really good basketball game, but hopefully it stings enough where there's a lot of positives and negatives that come out of a one-possession game."
The emotional loss in the first installment of this year's Border War hurts, but Larsen is looking forward to having another crack at CSU later this month in Laramie. The Cowgirls will host the Rams (15-8, 8-4) on Feb. 25 in the season-finale at the Arena-Auditorium.
"We played well enough to win," Larsen said. "There's so much growth left in us to get better. There's more things for us to clean up so we can play that much better of a game at home. I'm glad that we do get to play them a second time at home, because it's going to be tight here in the next couple of weeks in those conference standings."
Next up for the Cowgirls is a home game against Utah State. UW will host the Aggies (4-18, 1-10) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Laramie.