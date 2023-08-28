Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Frank Crum (75) against the Ohio Bobcats in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. The Cowboys lost to the Bobcats 30-27 in Overtime.
Photo by Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics
Sept 10, 2022; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Nofoafia Tulafono (77) against the Northern Colorado Bears at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics
The University of Wyoming’s offense line was one of its biggest strengths a season ago, and that could be the case again this fall.
Though the Cowboys will be replacing three starters after the departures of Eric Abojei (NFL), Zach Watts (graduation) and Emmanuel Pregnon (transferred to Southern Cal), two solid pieces will return from last year’s starting lineup in tackle Frank Crum and center Nofoafia Tulafono.
Crum, who graduated from Laramie High, is going into his sixth and final season. He was a preseason All-MW selection this summer after another solid season playing right tackle.
That’ll change this year, with Crum making the move to left tackle to protect quarterback Andrew Peasley’s blindside. On that side, he’ll join redshirt freshman Wes King, who will see his first college action as the projected starter at left guard.
Tulafono started all 13 games last season at center, earning second team All-MW honors from Pro Football Focus. He’ll be a key piece on this year’s line as the offense line’s signal-caller in front of Peasley.
The right side will feature Jack Walsh at guard and Caden Barnett at tackle. Walsh had a strong season last fall, starting two games near the end of the campaign. Barnett played in 12 games last season, and is coming into the year as a sophomore out of Justin, Texas.
“The offensive line is always going to be a really important piece for our football team,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We’re feeling really good about it. We’ll have a couple new guys with some who have played some, and we’ll have a new guy who hasn’t played much at all. But we feel good about that.
“Their weights are all up. We don’t have as much depth as we’d like, but I think it can be a strong suit for us.”
Even with two starters going into the season with little to no experience on Saturdays, Crum’s presence in the room gives the group a firsthand example of what it takes to be successful on UW’s offensive line. Crum could have easily sought out opportunities in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, but he returned to his hometown team to finish what he started nearly six years ago.
“He’s another guy who, I’m sure there were a lot of guys in his ear,” Bohl said. “You’re talking about a guy who’s 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, and he’s not a guard. He’s a tackle. It’s different. We think he’s going to be poised to have a great year.”
Position depth could cause problems down the road, but for now, Crum is confident in the group’s ability to make each other better as the season-opener approaches.
“For me, the hopes are to stay healthy and play my best football yet,” Crum said. “In my mind, I have not arrived. I’m still a kid from Laramie who was lucky enough to get an offer from coach Bohl to go to school here. It gives me time to reflect, too.
“I’ve been in this program for five years going on six. How much fun I’ve had and the experiences I’ve had, it all comes back to the opportunity that coach Bohl gave me. I’m taking all of that in. I want to run with it this season. I want to see what happens and play my best football yet. That’s the goal. Then, we’ll see where football takes me. That’s where my mindset is.”
