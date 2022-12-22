CHEYENNE – Turnovers and rebounding cost the University of Wyoming dearly during a 66-54 loss to St. Mary’s on Wednesday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
The Gaels outrebounded UW 34-28 overall, but enjoyed a 16-5 edge on the offensive glass. They turned those bonus possessions into 25 second-chance points.
Third-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder pointed to St. Mary’s size and effort as the biggest differences in the rebounding margin. Mitchell Saxen – a 6-foot-10, 242-pounder – scored 19 points to go with nine rebounds (five offensive). Kyle Bowen – who stands 6-8 – added four points and six boards (three offensive).
“There’s a level of strength and physicality they have that’s hard for us to match, especially when you have Hunter Thompson doing everything he can (to rebound),” Linder said. “We always talk about how you rebound with five guys. We were a top-30 defensive rebounding percentage team going into this game.
“St. Mary’s is already a good team, and you can’t give them 16 extra possessions. You also can’t turn it over 19 times against a team that doesn’t really pressure you out and force a lot of turnovers.”
St. Mary’s converted UW’s 19 turnovers into 15 points.
“It’s probably good for our guys to feel what it feels like against a team like that,” Linder said. “There’s a reason their record is what their record is, and a reason our record is what our record is.”
The Gaels (10-4) used an 11-0 run to take control in the first half. They twice stretched the advantage to 14 points before going into halftime with a 34-24 lead.
The Cowboys (5-7) opened the second half on a 15-2 spurt that cut the deficit to 39-36 with 13 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. They trailed by just three on two other occasions in the final 20 minutes, but St. Mary’s used a 14-2 run to take control for good.
“We did a good job of attacking the paint,” Linder said of what the Pokes did to get back into the game. “That’s one of the better defensive teams in the country stat-wise. We shot it almost 60% in the second half, but, when you turn the ball over, 10 times and have 10 empty possessions, it’s hard.
“We did a good job of attacking the paint and creating some advantages. We did that the whole game. But when they have the effort to go get 16 offensive rebounds and we get five … they’re too good to give that many possessions.”
UW made 50% of the shots it took (21-of-42), but that was bolstered by a 59% (10-for-17) mark in the second half. They shot 21.4% (3-for-14) from behind the 3-point line on the night.
Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds paced the Pokes with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting. No other UW player scored more than seven points.
ST. MARY’S 66, WYOMING 54
St. Mary’s: Johnson 12-22 0-0 28, Saxen 8-14-3-4 19, Bowen 1-2 1-2 4, Mahaney 5-14 0-1 11, Ducas 0-6 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Marciulionis 0-2 4-5 4, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Howell 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-62 8-12 66.
Wyoming: Wenzel 1-2 2-2 5, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Reynolds 8-13 4-4 21, Maldonado 3-6 0-4 6, Kyman 0-1 2-2 2, Agbonkpolo 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 3-4 1-2 7, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-42 9-14 54.
Halftime: St. Mary’s 34-24. 3-pointers: SMC 6-23 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Ducas 0-4, Marciulionis 0-2, Jefferson 0-1, Howell 0-1); UW 3-14 (Wenzel 1-1, Thompson 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Reynolds 1-2, Maldonado 0-2, Kyman 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-1, DuSell 0-1). Rebounds: SMC 34 (Saxen 9), UW 28 (Anderson 8). Assists: SMC 13 (Mahaney 5), UW 6 (Six with 1). Turnovers: SMC 8 (Saxen 2), UW 19 (Maldonado 5). Blocked shots: SMC 3 (Three with 1), UW 0. Steals: SMC 11 (Johnson 5), UW 2 (Wenzel, Reynolds). Fouled out: UW 1 (Maldonado).