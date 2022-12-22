CHEYENNE – Turnovers and rebounding cost the University of Wyoming dearly during a 66-54 loss to St. Mary’s on Wednesday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

The Gaels outrebounded UW 34-28 overall, but enjoyed a 16-5 edge on the offensive glass. They turned those bonus possessions into 25 second-chance points.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus