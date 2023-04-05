LARAMIE — Caden Becker had big aspirations of one day suiting up under center for the University of Wyoming football team.
Becker, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds, was a three-star recruit out of Omaha, Nebraska. He was ranked as the No. 11 recruit out of the state of Nebraska in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.com.
After redshirting during his first year in Laramie last season, Becker’s goals have quickly shifted for the Cowboys. After a conversation with head coach Craig Bohl this offseason, the redshirt freshman made the decision to switch from quarterback to defensive end going into the new season.
The Cowboys started the spring portion of their season last week. For the first time in his football career, Becker has been learning to play the game on the defensive side, rather than under center on offense.
“I’d say it hasn’t been super complicated so far mentally,” Becker said. “It’s definitely a big change physicality-wise, but it’s not anything I can’t handle. It’s just going to take time to learn the technique.
“With me playing quarterback for so long, you kind of understand defenses in that type of sense. But it’s for sure different being on the D-line. There’s all these things the D-line does that I had never even heard of or ever paid much attention to.”
Becker was 66-of-156 passing for 1,238 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions as a senior at Skate Catholic High. He rushed for 544 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 attempts.
Becker, who was also recruited by Northern Illinois out of high school, was recruited because of his flashes of athleticism as an offensive player. Now, two years later, Becker isn’t surprised that his career has shifted to being on the defensive line for the Cowboys.
“There have been people in my life that have said that I’m not really built like a quarterback,” Becker said. “People have said that I’m built like a linebacker-type position player. It wasn’t really be too much of a shock, but obviously coming out of high school, I was looking to play quarterback.”
Bohl is going into his 10th year at the helm of UW’s football program. The longtime coach said he appreciates Becker’s willingness to keep an open mind when it came to switching to a position that better suits his build.
“We knew when we recruited Caden that he was a really big, strong, athletic guy,” Bohl said. “We rolled the dice a little bit with his throwing ability. Once we started to look at where we were at with his ability, you know, he can run, he’s 240 pounds, and he’s got good change of direction. He wasn’t quite where he needed to be throwing the ball.
“So, you make educated decisions — or I should say, educated guesses — on what’s going to be his best long-term outlook. Sometimes, quarterbacks have some real opposition to move. He embraced this move. We’re going to take a hard look at him this spring.”
After sitting out all of last season to maintain his redshirt status, Becker’s No. 1 goal going into this year was to see the field as much as possible. For him, that meant moving to a position that he has never played before.
“I’m grateful that they’re giving me the opportunity to move to this spot and not like another school or something,” Becker said about his conversation with Bohl. “I’d say the talk went good. I’ve been pretty motivated since I’ve been in the new room, just because I hope to get on the field at some point this year.”
Moving to a new position won’t guarantee Becker playing time right away. The defensive line, and, specifically, the defensive ends, is one of the Cowboys’ deepest positions going into the new year.
UW lost Oluwayseyi Omotosho, who transferred to Oregon State in December, but will return key contributors DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders on the edge. Sabastian Harsh and Keelan Cox both suffered season-ending injuries during the preseason last year, and will both be competing for reps, as well.
Despite competing for playing time at the same position, Becker’s teammates have been nothing but supportive when it’s come to helping him find his footing on the defensive line.
“I’d say Braden Siders has been a big help,” Becker said. “He’s always there, answering questions for me whenever I need it. But all of the guys have been great. When I need help, they’ll all answer questions for me.”
The depth at defensive end isn’t discouraging to Becker. He looks at his new position group as being full of resources for him to utilize in order to make the transition as smooth as possible in the fall.
“I see this as a pretty good opportunity,” Becker said. “The (defensive end) room is pretty deep right now, but I think if I can just focus in and learn the stuff and get better with my technique, there should be a chance that I could get on the field this year.”
UW is allowed 15 practices this spring before its annual spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium. Becker is looking to make the most of those practices to build up some momentum at his new position going into fall camp.
“These spring reps will be big,” Becker said. “It’s a time for me to improve and learn going into the summer, when I can focus on getting bigger, faster and stronger, and putting more weight on. Fall camp, hopefully by then, I kind of know what I’m doing so I have a chance to compete for some playing time.”
Becker’s ultimate goal is to do everything in his power to help the Cowboys win games. Looking at the talent UW returns this season, Becker wants to contribute to a team with high expectations within the program.
“I think the camaraderie that we have in the locker room, we’re all really close,” Becker said. “I think this team has really good potential to win a Mountain West championship. I don’t see why not.
“We have a lot of really good players and athletes on this team that all want to win. We’re all competitive. I think if we all buckle down and compete, we can go pretty far this fall.”