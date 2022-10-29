LARAMIE – Nate Barnhart is the tallest University of Wyoming men’s basketball player since 2010.

The 7-foot forward redshirted during his first season in Laramie. Over the past year, the Lenexa, Kansas, product has made the most of his time on the Cowboys’ scout team to prepare himself for the Division I spotlight.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus