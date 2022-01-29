CHEYENNE – Gerald Mattinson chose three reserves to be guests on his weekly coaches show Monday.
The third-year University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach wanted to shine a spotlight on hardworking yet largely underappreciated players.
Sophomores Lexi Bull, Paula Salazar and Marta Savic took center stage next to Mattinson and host Keith Kelley for an extended interview segment. Mattinson also wanted Landri Hudson to make an appearance on the show, but she had a conflict with a class.
Monday night wasn’t the only time Cowgirls reserves stepped to the forefront this week. UW got 34 points off the bench during a 61-47 win over visiting Boise State on Wednesday night.
Salazar netted a career-best 15 points, including 10 in the first half. Freshman Emily Mellema added 10 points, while sophomore Grace Ellis scored nine.
Getting contributions off the bench is going to be important for the Cowgirls (7-9 overall, 3-4 Mountain West) the remainder of the season. It will be especially important today when UW hosts Nevada (13-6, 5-2) at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.
“It’s been a big couple weeks for our reserves to be honest,” Mattinson said. “Those guys play as big a role in practice as anybody. Last week wasn’t successful on the road because we didn’t play aggressive, but I thought our reserves stepped up and helped us there.
“… (Salazar) had a great game against Boise – a great first half – but (Mellema) had a great second half when we needed her. She started coming off some long ball stuff, did some things that controlled the pace and caused some turnovers. That’s what you want to do.”
Mattinson said seniors Quinn Weidemann, Tommi Olson and Alba Sanchez Ramos and junior McKinley Bradshaw – all multiple year starters – rightly command a lot of acclaim from fans and the media. He expects his reserves to grow into bigger roles given time to mature.
That timeline is being accelerated slightly as sophomore guard Ola Ustowska – who has averaged 17.2 minutes per game this season – suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the Cowgirls’ Jan. 15 win over Air Force.
“They’re only sophomores and freshmen,” the coach said. “Some of them are experiencing different roles. Now with (Ustowska) out, they’re having to step up some more right now. They have to step up, try to help us out and try to get it done.”
Mattinson thinks his team is mostly back in game shape after missing one month of practice and game time due to COVID-19 working its way through the program. There was evidence during the Boise State win that some players are some players who are still rounding into form, he added.
“A couple players got tired a little earlier than they normally would,” he said. “Overall, we’re getting back to where we should be. We played well. We played better than I thought.
“We left a lot of points on the floor with shots at the basket that didn’t go in. We were right there. When you look at them on film, you go, ‘Wow, we could have easily had 10-12 more points if we just would have made those easy baskets.”
Mattinson has spun missing those high-percentage looks yet winning by 14 into a positive with his team.
“We reviewed a little bit about the last game Thursday and then started getting ready for the next game,” he said. “One of our points was ‘Here is great execution of a set where we get the ball where it needs to go. It was the right basketball play, the right pass and everything was right about it, but it just didn’t go in.’
“We have room for improvement and still haven’t reached our peak. We reinforce to them that they’re making the right play and the right pass and that sooner or later those shots will start falling.”