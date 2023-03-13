LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team lost its first two players to the transfer portal this week, with sophomore Noah Reynolds and redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart leaving the program Monday afternoon, according to verbalcommits.com.
Reynolds, a left-handed guard, averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 games for the Cowboys this season. He was shut down in February after suffering his third concussion in a six-month span during a loss at San Jose State.
Reynolds made a game-winning free throw against Colorado State in January to help propel UW to its first Mountain West win of the season at the Arena-Auditorium. He scored more than 20 points in seven different games this season, including five games in a row midway through December.
As a true freshman in 2021-22, Reynolds averaged 11.3 points in 23 games coming off the bench. He committed to UW out of Notre Dame High in in Peoria, Illinois.
Barnhart, a 7-foot center, averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Cowboys in 20 games this season. He was named the MW freshman of the week in February after averaging 8.5 points, four rebounds and one block in a pair of games against Fresno State and San Jose State.
Barnhart's minutes fluctuated all season because of the absence of forward Graham Ike and an extended absence from forward Hunter Thompson because of a bout with mononucleosis. He played in a career-high 31 minutes in a road loss to Air Force in January, a game he finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Thompson's return to the lineup put a dent in Barnhart's playing time down the stretch. The redshirt freshman played in just 16 minutes total through the Cowboys' final five games of the season, including two minutes UW's 87-76 loss to New Mexico in the first round of the Mountain West tournament last week in Las Vegas.
The Cowboys now have seven scholarship spots available for next season. UW graduated super-seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson and had three players, Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman, leave the team midway through the season last month.
The transfer portal opened Monday and will stay open until May 11.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.