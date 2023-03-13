LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team lost its first two players to the transfer portal this week, with sophomore Noah Reynolds and redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart leaving the program Monday afternoon, according to verbalcommits.com.

Reynolds, a left-handed guard, averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 games for the Cowboys this season. He was shut down in February after suffering his third concussion in a six-month span during a loss at San Jose State.


