LARAMIE — D.Q. James had the best game of his career at the University of Wyoming during last season’s homecoming win over Utah State.
James, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries against the Aggies, including a long of 29 yards.
“It was real special for me,” James said following the win over Utah State. “It was special knowing that I had the opportunity, and I took advantage of it.
“I just played with more confidence, and I was relaxed because we were at home, and we were playing for (Bridger’s Rifle). I felt very comfortable knowing that I had my team behind my back.”
James shattered his own personal bests less than a week later, running for 179 yards on 14 carries against Hawaii, including a long of 74 yards. He averaged 12.9 that night in Honolulu, adding one catch for two yards out of the backfield.
James had all the momentum in the world going into last year’s Border War against Colorado State in Fort Collins. He totaled six carries for 24 yards against the Rams, but after the game, James knew something wasn’t right.
“We ran an inside zone, and it was supposed to be a double team getting up to the linebacker, but the double team took a little bit longer, and the linebacker shot down and hit me in my knee cap,” James said. “I didn’t feel it. I played the whole game. I didn’t feel it. I didn’t recognize until the next day.”
An MRI revealed a running back’s worst nightmare: a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. James ended his redshirt freshman season with 40 carries for 346 yards, for an average of 8.6 yards per carry.
A lot of athletes block out the memory of certain injuries in order to push past it, but not James. He looks back at that Colorado State game often, thinking about what he could have done differently to protect himself.
“Nov. 12, 2023,” James said. “I’ll never forget the date. I’ll never forget. ... I always say, ‘He’s going to test you before he blesses you.’ You know you have the potential to do it, and you feel confident, but now you might be getting a little too big-headed.
“I’m not saying it’s good that it happened, but it just let me know that going through that process, I had to mature, I had to be more patient, and I had to know that not everything is about speed.”
After years of relying on his speed to carry him past defenders on the football field, James had to take a step back this offseason. For the first time in his life, James had to rely on the other people around him to complete simple, everyday tasks while he recovered from knee surgery.
“I couldn’t walk,” James said. “I had to ask people (for favors), and I had to use my voice to ask people to do this and that for me. It was hard. It was hard for me even just to take a shower. That was the hardest part.
“After all that, I just realized everything is about being patient and trusting the process. The hard work you put in will pay off.”
James admits some days were better than others during the recovery process. The biggest focus for James was keeping his thoughts positive, despite everything else going on around him.
“Some people will get hurt and just say, ‘No, I’m not gonna play anymore,’” James said. “That’s where the pressure stage comes in. Once you start thinking that you’ll never be the same player that you were before, you’ll start to believe it.
“Me having that love for the game, there’s nothing else, really. I have my mind set on going to the NFL.”
Less than 10 months after tearing his ACL against CSU, James was recently cleared to return to practice during UW’s fall camp. James was listed as the Cowboys’ No. 2 running back on the depth chart for this weekend’s season-opener against Texas Tech.
“He’s 100%,” UW coach Craig Bohl said last week. “It’s been good to see him out there. We did not know he was behind a little bit, but he worked really hard on his rehab and got caught up.
“He’s got the same (speed). I’ve looked at all his GPS speeds, and we looked at his loads, acceleration and deceleration, and he’s right on track.”
At just 5-foot-7, James’ speed is what separates him from other running backs, and it’s also what separates him from opposing defenders on Saturdays. Losing that was his biggest concern after learning he’d torn his ACL.
“It was hard, because you basically have to start over with your leg again,” James said. “You have to rebuild the muscle. The muscles in your leg have been shut down since the surgery, and the system isn’t working right.
“Sometimes, you want to quit. But at the end of the day, you can’t. The more you work it, the stronger it gets.”
Now back at 100%, James is ready to return to action this weekend against the Red Raiders.
“I feel confident,” James said. “Being able to make it through fall camp with no new injuries or setbacks and getting through healthy, it feels good. Fall camp is where everybody feels like they have to show off their skills, so being able to do that felt good.”
James will back up starting running back Jamari Ferrell, who transferred to UW from Saddleback Community College this offseason. Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee is making progress from his own offseason knee surgery, but will not play against Texas Tech.
James and Ferrell have built up a strong friendship over the past four months. The pair refer to each other as “twin,” because of their identical skillsets and personalities.
“We’re both fast, so we both just clicked with each other,” James said. “That’s my twin. Ever since he got here, we’ve been hanging out, and we’ve been tight.”
UW will have its hands full with a loaded Texas Tech roster this weekend. For James, an upset for the Cowboys is possible if both sides of the ball are able to make the most of its opportunities.
“It’s going to be so crazy with me, (Ferrell), Sam (Scott), (Jeremy Hollingsworth) and (L.J. Richardson),” James said. “(Ferrell) runs with speed, and he’s quick, and then here comes me, the human joystick, with speed, and I’m breaking ankles.”
For James, spending the past 10 months rehabbing has created a new appreciation for the sport he loves. Now back at 100%, he plans to play a big role in UW’s backfield this fall.
“I feel good about our team,” James said. “Not even just the running backs, I feel good about the whole unit. We’re going to be good.”
