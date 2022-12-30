TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Wyoming’s run-first offense struggled mightily against Ohio during a 30-27 overtime loss in Friday’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

The Cowboys gained just 105 yards on the ground against the Bobcats after going into bowl season with an average of nearly 200 yards per game on the ground. UW was down four running backs in Arizona, including former starter Titus Swen, who was kicked off the team before declaring for the NFL draft.


