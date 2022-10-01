Linebacker Easton Gibbs finished with a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo).
Key stat
The Spartans ran 76 plays to 53 for Wyoming. They also held the ball for 36 minutes, 52 seconds.
SCORING
First Quarter
UW – John Hoyland 42 field goal. Drive – 7 plays, 37 yards, 2:03 elapsed. Key play – Jayden Clemons connected with Joshua Cobbs on a 25-yard pass up the sideline to move the Cowboys into field goal range. WYO 3, SJSU 0
SJSU – Safety. Drive – 1 play, 0 yards, 0:09 elapsed. Key play – Travis Benham pinned Wyoming at its 1-yard line with a 54-yard punt, setting up a safety on the next play. WYO 3, SJSU 2
Second Quarter
SJSU – Taren Schive 40 field goal. Drive – 9 plays, 57 yards, 3:52 elapsed. Key play – Keonte Glinton appeared to force a fumble that the Cowboys recovered in the red zone, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass. SJSU 5, WYO 3
SJSU – Chevan Cordeiro 8 pass to Skylar Loving-Black. Drive – 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:26 elapsed. Key play – Cordeiro completed a 52-yard pass to Elijah Cooks on the first play of the drive to set up a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. SJSU 12, WYO 3
UW – Andrew Peasley 38 pass to Wyatt Wieland. Drive – 4 plays, 49 yards, 1:22 elapsed. Key play – Peasley spun out of a sack on third down and completed a pass to Wieland to keep the drive alive. SJSU 12, WYO 10
SJSU – Cordeiro 1 run. Drive – 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:55 elapsed. Key play – Facing a fourth-and-one from the UW 45-yard line, Cordeiro rolled out and completed a five-yard pass to a wide-open Kairee Robinson. SJSU 19, WYO 10
Third Quarter
SJSU – Kairee Robinson 1 run. Drive – 2 plays, 27 yards, 0:35 elapsed. Key play – Cade Hall pulled down an interception off a deflection to give SJSU the ball at the Cowboys’ 27-yard line. SJSU 26, WYO 10
UW – Peasley 13 pass to Parker Christensen. Drive – 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:40 elapsed. Key play – Peasley scrambled on third down for 61 yards to bring the Cowboys into the red zone. SJSU 26, WYO 16
Fourth Quarter
SJSU – Cordeiro 18 run. Drive – 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:53 elapsed. Key play – Cordeiro took a designed run 18 yards for a touchdown to eliminate Wyoming’s hopes of a comeback. SJSU 33, WYO 16