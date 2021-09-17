LARAMIE – With a win over an FCS team and a blowout loss at the hands of a top-10 opponent, it might be difficult to gauge the Ball State football team through two games this season.
If last season is any indication, however, the Cardinals aren’t a squad that can be slept on.
University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl and others throughout the Mountain West received an up-close glimpse at how dangerous Ball State can be in the latest installment of the Arizona Bowl, when the Cardinals – fresh off their first MAC title in 24 years – scored 34 unanswered points out of the gates en route to a 34-13 thrashing of MW champion San Jose State.
After fighting off a pair of near upsets in the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys aren’t overlooking anyone as they attempt to keep their undefeated season rolling at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
“They’re a really good football team,” Bohl said. “They won the Arizona Bowl handily last year, so it’ll be a big challenge for us.”
Ball State coach Mike Neu, the 1993 MAC MVP, returned to Muncie, Indiana, in 2016 looking to revitalize a program that hadn’t won a conference title since the mid-90s.
The start of Neu’s tenure wasn’t pretty, with the Cardinals posting losing seasons in each of his first four years at the helm. But, the former quarterback and his team reaped the benefits of a culture transformation during a 7-1 2020 campaign – which was capped by the school’s first-ever bowl victory.
Neu’s expertise behind center has paid dividends for starting quarterback Drew Plitt in particular.
The sixth-year senior and second team All-MAC selection sits at No. 3 on the Cardinals’ all-time passing touchdowns list, and is just 126 yards away from becoming the school’s fourth 7,000-yard passer. Plitt passed for 2,164 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games last season, completing 65.6% of his passes with just six interceptions, in addition to adding four scores on the ground.
The veteran signal-caller had his share of struggles last week at Penn State, passing for 176 yards on 39 attempts with a pair of interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown. Bohl, however, chalks this up more as a testament to the perils of playing at Happy Valley than an indictment on Plitt as a quarterback.
“That’s a tough place to play. I’ve coached there before, and when that place gets rocking it’s pretty intense,” Bohl said. “He’s an outstanding player. I thought Penn State did a good job with disrupting some of the throws they’re normally able to make, but he never lost his composure and he stayed in the fight.
“He did have the one pick-six, but the defensive end that caught it I think could be starting for an NBA basketball team. They had some phenomenal defensive players.”
Meanwhile, the presence of running back Carson Steele – one of two true freshmen in the country to record rushing touchdowns in two games this season – ensures the Cardinals aren’t a one-dimensional offensive attack.
“They have some good weapons on their offense,” UW senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “Their quarterback has a decent arm and their running back is pretty hard-hitting downhill. They definitely have some weapons.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals boast a defense with three players – safety Bryce Cosby and linebackers Anthony Ekpe and Brandon Martin – who have made their way onto the Senior Bowl watch list. They also have three of the MAC’s top-15 tacklers in Cosby, Jaylin Thomas and Brett Anderson.
The group’s mix of size, speed and experience is what stands out most to UW senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt and junior quarterback Sean Chambers.
“They’re really athletic,” Eberhardt said. “They move around the ball and swarm the ball quite a bit, but the coaches have been cooking up a nice game plan for us ... They swarm the ball pretty well, so it’ll be interesting to see how they do with us.”
Added Chambers: “They’re big and they’re a veteran group of guys that have played together. They’re coming off a really good season, so you know they’re going to come in, play hard and compete.”
Bohl admits that Saturday will mark a sizable challenge for the Pokes, who have won their first two games by a combined 10 points, despite being at least a touchdown favorite entering both contests.
UW’s coach says his team welcomes its latest test.
“It’s a big challenge for us, and we’re excited about playing against good people,” Bohl said.