After a tough start to the 2020 season, UW’s secondary wound up being among the most productive in college football. And with the whole gang coming back, there’s a good chance it will be better in 2021.
The Cowboys surrendered 420 passing yards and four touchdowns to Nevada’s Carson Strong in a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime season-opening loss. The secondary rebounded in a big way the remainder of the season, ending the campaign with the 29th-ranked pass defense in all of college football (202.7 yards per game).
And, if you ask redshirt junior cornerback Azizi Hearn, he’ll tell you he and classmate C.J. Coldon are the top pair of cornerbacks in the Mountain West.
“I feel like it will happen naturally,” Hearn said. “We will rise to the top and be the best in the conference, for sure.”
Hearn and Coldon have started a combined 28 games in their UW careers and are firmly entrenched as the Cowboys’ starting corners, UW coach Craig Bohl said. Behind those two, however, is a bit of uncertainty.
Freshman Xavier Carter was listed as Coldon’s backup on the post-spring depth chart but entered his name into the transfer portal in June. Hearn’s backup, Cameron Stone, is also a freshman.
“We certainly need to develop some depth,” Bohl said. “It’s great to have C.J. and Azizi back. And those guys played a lot this last year, and it’s a little bit unusual for have two guys to be able to play the whole year. Typically, you know, somebody unfortunately does get injured. So we’re looking at a grouping of guys to develop.”
At nickelback/strongside linebacker, redshirt junior Keyon Blankenbaker returns, as does redshirt freshman Keonte Glinton. Blankenbaker missed three games in 2020 and finished with eight total tackles and two passes defended. Glinton started four games and finished the season with 13 tackles and a pass defended.
The safety position is filled with depth, however, largely due to the return of redshirt sophomore safety Rome Weber, who opted out of the 2020 season. Weber started 12 games in 2019 and finished the season with 38 tackles and an interception.
Without Weber and Alijah Halliburton, a 2019 All-MW selection who has since graduated, it was up to redshirt senior safety Braden Smith and senior Esaias Gandy to step into bigger roles in 2020. The two thrived despite having one career start apiece heading into the season, combining for 68 tackles over six games.
Gandy and Smith both decided to take the NCAA up on its additional season of eligibility, leaving the Cowboys with three solid, experienced options roaming the back end of the secondary.
“I love Wyoming. I love the team,” Gandy said. “And I feel like we could do something special this year, like something that we’ve never done.”