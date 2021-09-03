LARAMIE – This Saturday might be Coy Steel’s first football game back in his home state since his Sheridan High days, but the Montana State receiver is no stranger to War Memorial Stadium.
The University of Wyoming football stadium is where he closed out a prolific high school career with a Class 4A championship in November 2016. A little more than a month later, he was named Wyoming’s football player of the year by Gatorade.
Steel expects to have friends and family in the stands for Saturday’s season opener, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. That’s nothing new to him, though.
With Bozeman, Montana just under a four-hour drive from Sheridan, MSU is actually a little closer to his hometown than the cross-state drive to Laramie. As a result, he’s seen plenty of familiar faces in the crowd at Bobcat Stadium over the past few years.
Still, and especially considering the fact Montana State opted out of the FCS spring season, Steel knows Saturday is going to be a special occasion.
“It’s different,” he said. “Everybody is excited, just because we haven’t played in almost two years now, so definitely a lot of excitement there, and I think it’ll be a lot of fun going back home. I have some family coming down to watch and hang out, and I have a couple buddies on (Wyoming’s team).
“It’s definitely exciting and fun, but I think we’d be excited, no matter what, to be able to play finally. It’s been a crazy couple years.”
Listed at 5-foot-8, 177 pounds, Steel doesn’t possess a prototypical wide receiver build. What he lacks in size, however, Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry says Steel makes up for with hard work, high character and determination.
“Coy is a great young man,” said Mowry, who was an assistant coach during Steel’s two state title runs with the Broncs. “Football aside, he’s just a great, high-character young man that does things right and works his tail off. As a football player, he’s undersized, and he has to overcome that with his work ethic – and he does just that.
“I was fortunate enough to get to coach him. I was an assistant coach at the time, and now I’m the head coach. I have two of his younger brothers on the team right now, and they’re just high-character kids that work their tails off and are good football players.”
Steel’s refusal to quit was on full display during his junior and senior years at Sheridan, when he bounced back from a devastating injury to lead the Broncs to a championship and secure the highest individual honor in Wyoming high school football.
Thinking about the left anterior cruciate ligament tear that ended his junior campaign four games into the season still stings, remembering how he had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates rolled to a state title. Steel’s perseverance through this heartbreak, however, set the stage for an unforgettable senior year.
In 2016, he caught 63 passes for 1,033 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also recording 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The Broncs finished the year 11-1, clinching the 4A championship with a 56-28 rout of Natrona County.
“One of the toughest things to do is when you want to play and be out there with your teammates, just to sit there and watch all that happen without you,” Steel said. “You’re standing there trying to be a part of it, but it’s hard because you’re not playing. A lot of that built up, so once I could get back to playing, I was really excited.
“It was a lot of work, and I wish I could’ve played my junior year, too, but that’s just the way it is. I dealt with it, and was super pumped to get back to the championship the next year and have the season that I did.
“We had a lot of good players, it wasn’t just me, and we definitely had some really good coaching.”
Sheridan athletics director Don Julian, the Broncs’ head coach at the time, vividly recalls his star player’s comeback.
“He’s just a relentless competitor,” Julian said. “He’s unbelievably competitive in everything he does, and that’s a big part of why he’s been able to do everything he’s done. He just refuses to give in and wants to compete against anybody who’s willing to give him a game.
“He got hurt when he was a junior and missed most of his season with us, which was a devastating injury, but he battled back and had a tremendous senior season. He never took a day off rehab-wise, he was a three-sport athlete, just everything he did was about giving it his absolute best.”
After walking on at Montana State and redshirting in 2017, Steel earned a partial scholarship and has been an integral asset for the Bobcats ever since – whether on offense or special teams.
He ranked third on the team with 23 receptions for 334 receiving yards and second with four touchdown catches in 2019. He’s listed as MSU’s No. 2 H-receiver heading into Saturday’s game against Wyoming.
Mowry says Steel has several traits that have allowed him to make an impact at the college level, but one stands out above the rest.
“He has good hands and has good quickness and speed, but it’s more his toughness,” Mowry said. “He gives everything he has into every single play, and he’s tough. He’s not very big, but he’s strong, physical and doesn’t back down from anything.”
Steel, who is set to graduate in December with a degree in exercise science, isn’t sure what the future holds for him beyond this season. For now, he’s focused on the moment.
Nearly two years removed from their last game, Steel and the rest of his Montana State teammates are simply eager to get back on the field – and begin their pursuit of history.
“It’s been hard for everyone,” Steel said. “For us, we didn’t get to play at all (last season), so it was a lot of playing against each other. We’re finally at the point where we’re like, ‘OK, let’s go play a game.’
“We’re hopefully back to as normal as possible, and (we’re) working toward the goal of conference and national championships.”