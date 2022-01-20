LARAMIE – Down one of the best big men in the country and its top perimeter defender, the University of Wyoming didn’t miss a beat Wednesday night at Arena-Auditorium.
After a second-half surge by San Jose State tied the game 55-55, the Cowboys answered by outscoring the Spartans by 15 points over the final 12 minutes to secure an 84-69 victory.
UW, which was playing without sophomore starters in forward Graham Ike and guard Xavier DuSell, improved to 3-0 in Mountain West play with the win. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado led all players with 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, while freshman guard Noah Reynolds scored a career-best 14 points in 28 minutes off the bench.
“(It was) a gutsy effort on our guys’ part,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, especially without Graham, X and Kenny (Foster). We have 11 scholarship players that are able to play, and we had eight tonight.”
Senior guard Drake Jeffries, sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel and sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden also scored in double figures for UW, with Jeffries and Wenzel scoring 15 points each and Oden finishing with 14.
The Pokes built a 17-point lead in the first 16 minutes, thanks to the hot hand of Jeffries and the court vision of Maldonado. Jeffries had five first-half 3-pointers after recording six Monday at Nevada, while Maldonado dished out 10 assists in the first half – a new program record.
“It opens up everything,” Linder said of Jeffries. “He made some tough ones again (Wednesday), and you just kind of take what the game gives you ... Drake does a really good job of moving without the ball. He played 40 minutes again, and guys did a good job of finding him.”
Added Maldonado: “As I got to the 3-point line, they were putting a lot of ball pressure. I knew once I got deeper, whoever was on the wing, their guy was coming over and sitting in the middle of the paint looking straight at me. That leaves us with a 3-on-2 on the backside, so I was just trying to manipulate it and make sure they were late, because I know we have good enough shooters.”
SJSU didn’t fold amid a mounting deficit, cutting the Cowboys’ lead to eight with a 12-3 run to close the opening period. The Spartans picked up where they left off after the break, rattling off a 15-3 run to even the score during the first five minutes of the second half.
With a large lead having slipped away, however, the Pokes flipped momentum back in their favor with a series of pivotal plays.
Sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel drew a foul on a dunk attempt and hit a pair of free throws to break up a 55-55 tie with 11 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. UW would lead for the rest of the night.
Reynolds proceeded to break through the defense for a one-handed slam following a drawn charge by Maldonado, with Maldonado blocking a shot and finding Wenzel for an open 3 the next time down the floor to cap a 7-0 run.
SJSU wouldn’t get closer than four points after that, as the Cowboys continued to build their lead until the final whistle. UW shot 13 of 26 from behind the 3-point line as a team, with Reynolds connecting on all three of his long-range attempts.
“Just get stops and get kills,” Reynolds said of the message in the huddle down the stretch. “We have a thing called kills when you get three stops in a row, so we were just focused on rallying stops. Offensively, we knew that would come, so the main focus was really getting stops.”
Even with Ike sidelined, the Pokes still won the points in the paint and rebounding battles 32-20 and 30-26, respectively.
Linder said after the game that Ike banged his right knee, which was surgically operated on as a senior in high school, against the court during Monday’s win at Nevada. He started to feel soreness prior to Wednesday’s game, and was held out as a precautionary measure.
The Cowboys are hopeful Ike will be able to return when they host New Mexico at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WYOMING 84, SAN JOSE ST. 69
San Jose State: Moore 6-13 3-5 15, Robinson 5-9 3-3 14, Anderson 5-10 0-0 13, Gorener 3-9 3-3 11, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Cardenas 2-4 2-2 6, Simmons 2-3 0-0 5, Amey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-55 11-13 69.
Wyoming: Maldonado 6-14 7-9 20, Jeffries 5-12 0-1 15, Wenzel 5-5 23-4 15, Oden 6-9 2-2 14, Thompson 2-3 0-0 6, Reynolds 5-7 1-2 14, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-50 13-18 84.
Halftime: UW 45-37. 3-pointers: SJSU 8-21 (Moore 0-1, Robinson 1-2, Anderson 3-5, Gorener 2-6, Smith 1-3, Cardenas 0-1, Simmons 1-2, Amey 0-1); UW 13-26 (Maldonado 1-4, Jeffries 5-12, Wenzel 2-2, Oden 0-2, Thompson 2-3, Reynolds 3-3). Rebounds: SJSU 26 (Gorener 9); UW 30 (Oden 8). Assists: SJSU 12 (Moore 8), UW 14 (Maldonado 12). Turnovers: SJSU 10 (Moore 4); UW 8 (Maldonado 3, Wenzel 3). Blocks: SJSU 2 (Moore); UW 4 (Oden 2). Steals: SJSU 5 (Moore 2, Cardenas 2); UW 4 (Four with 1). Team fouls: SJSU 19, UW 13.
Attendance: 4,371.