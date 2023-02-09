LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's bench was significantly shorter during Wednesday night's 69-59 loss to UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys were without starting guard Noah Reynolds and forward Graham Ike, who will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. On top of the absence of Reynolds and Ike, UW played its first game since transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman left the team earlier this week.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus