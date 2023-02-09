LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's bench was significantly shorter during Wednesday night's 69-59 loss to UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys were without starting guard Noah Reynolds and forward Graham Ike, who will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. On top of the absence of Reynolds and Ike, UW played its first game since transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman left the team earlier this week.
UW had just seven scholarship players available against the Rebels. The Cowboys battled for the majority of the game, but ultimately fell to 7-16 overall and 2-9 in the Mountain West with the 10-point loss. UNLV improved to 16-7 and 5-7.
Despite the loss, super-senior guard Hunter Maldonado thought the Cowboys played their best defensive game of the season. UNLV shot just 17-of-51 (33%) from the field and 10-of-27 (37%) from 3-point range.
"That's the best defensive effort we've ever had," Maldonado said. "It goes a long way. In that huddle, we have Wyoming basketball players. They're playing for the name on the front, and that's what you saw tonight. That tight-knit group that held the other team to 33%."
The Cowboys struggled on the offense end, finishing just 20-of-52 (39%) from the field and 5-of-25 (20%) from deep. UW put together a solid run in the last 10 minutes of the game but the Rebels were able to close the game out late at the free-throw line.
Maldonado finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by Brendan Wenzel with 11 points and Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell with 10 points apiece. Maldonado became the fifth player in UW to surpass 2,000 career points against UNLV, according to UW.
With the high roster turnover this week, DuSell said it was refreshing to see the Cowboys play with team chemistry on both ends of the floor.
"We play for the name on the front and the for the guy that's next to us in the huddle and for this state," DuSell said. "It's a tight-knit circle, and we're just playing for each other every night."
UNLV's Elijah Harkless dominated the Cowboys offensively, finishing with 33 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 12 free throws. Harkless scored 28 points at home against UW last month, finishing the two-game season series with 61 points against the Cowboys.
At last place in the conference, Linder isn't giving up hope that the Cowboys can rebound with a deep run in the MW tournament next month.
"Those guys in the locker room, Hunter Thompson, (Oden), Wenzel, Maldo, DuSell, they all played on an NCAA Tournament team," Linder said. "That was less than a year ago. This time last year, we were 22-3 and were about to be in the top 25. Those guys played a huge part in that. Graham, Noah, if they're healthy, it's a completely different story., but sometimes, you have to go through some hard things."
The Cowboys will return to the court this weekend for a tough matchup with Boise State. The Broncos (18-6, 8-3) will host UW at 6 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.