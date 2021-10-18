University of Wyoming junior Sydney Miller, center, celebrates her 31st minute goal during the Cowgirls' 6-1 victory over Nevada on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.
Cheyenne products Eliza-Grace Smith and Sydney Miller were two of six University of Wyoming women’s soccer players to tally goals during the Cowgirls’ 6-1 victory over visiting Nevada on Sunday afternoon.
Smith – who graduated from Cheyenne Central in 2021 – got UW on the scoreboard in the 18th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area that found its way inside the far post on the left side of the goal. The goal is her second this season.
Miller – a 2019 Cheyenne East alumna – added her first career goal in the 31st minute to give the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead.
Nikayla Copenhaver, Savannah Warner, Hanna Hagen and Jamie Tatum also scored for UW (7-8-1 overall, 3-5-0 Mountain West), play at Boise State at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“This team has been so close to a game like this the entire year,” first-year UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “The season is going to always have ebbs and flows, and you’re going to have ups and downs. The conversation we had with (the team) was about waking up on Sunday and being ready to win. I don’t care what you have to do, be ready to win.”