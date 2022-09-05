LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team’s second-half effort couldn’t overcome an early deficit on Sunday afternoon in a 3-1 loss to UTEP at Madrid Sports Complex.
The decision drops the Cowgirls to 1-3-2 on the season and moved UTEP to 2-4-0.
“UTEP bodied us off the field in the first half, and that can’t be a thing, especially with conference play coming up,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a news release. “The Mountain West is a physical, competitive conference, and if teams like UTEP are going to knock us out of what we are going to do, we are going to have a tough go.”
The Miners recorded an efficient start with five shots, three of which found the back of the net. Tessa Carlin opened the scoring with a goal in the eighth minute, while Taya Lopez and Carlin logged scores in the 29th and 31st minutes, respectively.
The Cowgirls fired 10 shots in the second half to the Miners’ one and boasted their fifth different goal scorer of the season.
“It was a tale of two halves, and you can’t win a soccer game if you don’t play two halves,” Corbin said.
UW’s Maddi Chance scored unassisted during the 51st minute for her fourth career goal.
Cowgirl Jamie Tatum led all players with four shots. Alyssa Bedard and Alyssa Glover registered three shots each, while Faith Joiner and Jazi Barela each had two shots.
UW’s Allyson Fischer, making her second consecutive start in net, didn’t record a save. UTEP goalkeeper, Mariah Scott, logged six saves.
The Cowgirls will have a break from games before hosting St. Thomas on Sept. 17. Mountain West action begins the following weekend.