LARAMIE – Nofoafia Tulafono had some big shoes to fill when he took over as the University of Wyoming’s starting center this fall.
Tulafono, a sophomore born in American Samoa, took over for longtime starting center Keegan Cryder, who graduated in the spring. Cryder started 44 consecutive games for the Cowboys and was an all-conference selection for three consecutive seasons in the Mountain West.
Cryder carried on UW’s tradition of stability at the center position. Before Cryder, Chase Roullier was a two-time all-conference center for the Cowboys and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins.
Washington, which has since changed its name to the Commanders, signed Roullier to a four-year, $40.5 million contract extension last year.
Tulafono is in his first year starting for the Cowboys. He spent most of last year practicing at guard before sliding over to center this season.
“He’s definitely making progress,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said. “He’s a young guy who cares a lot about his teammates. He takes coaching, and he’s fun to coach. He’s a hard worker, and I really think we’re just scratching the surface right now with where he could go.
“There’s a lot of work ahead of him that we need to continue to see, but I think he’s made definite progress so far this season.”
Tripodi joined coach Craig Bohl’s staff at UW this spring. His first impression of Tulafono back in February mostly revolved around his balance between speed and size.
“He showed a lot of potential,” Tripodi said. “He’s a strong, physical young man who has some athleticism for being 330 pounds. He can move. I was excited to coach a guy like that.”
Tulafono originally committed to New Mexico, but decided to visit Laramie while he still had the chance. Three years later, Tulafono has started all nine games this season as the Cowboys’ center.
“Wyoming really started recruiting me heavy while I was committed to New Mexico,” Tulafono. “I figured I had to take a visit out here out of respect for how much they recruited me. I came out here, and I loved it, and I changed my commitment as I was leaving.”
Tulafono and his family moved from American Samoa to Victorville, California, when he was around 6 years old. Despite not knowing a word of English when he moved to the United States, Tulafono’s parents signed him up for a youth football program to help assimilate him to the culture through sports.
“I played linebacker at first, but then moved to the line,” Tulafono said. “When I first started playing it, I was a little bit smaller back then. But it was fun, for sure.”
Tulafono has stepped up nicely in his first season starting for UW. He’s part of an offensive line that has helped the Cowboys average 194 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 2 in the MW going into this weekend. The group has allowed just 12 sacks in nine games.
“He’s done a great job,” Bohl said. “He’s continued to grow. There’s a lot of calls that he makes that I know, to the naked eye, a lot of people don’t think are a big deal. But coach Tripodi has done a great job in schooling him up. He’s really meshed in.
“He’s a young guy, and he’s listened to the older players. He’s emerged as a solid, solid center for us, and he’ll need to continue to play well Saturday night.”
Tulafono’s transition from guard to center has presented a unique set of challenges, but the sophomore has taken those challenges head-on in practice, Tripodi said.
“As an offensive center, the techniques aren’t necessarily that much different than playing guard or tackle,” Tripodi said. “He’s definitely improved in his techniques, and that’s happened because of the amount of football he’s played this season.
“In a combative sport like football, we can do all we want in practice, but they have to be able to take it into a game and gain confidence in it. I think he’s gaining confidence. The mental side of playing center can be a challenge, and for a young guy like Fia, especially a first-year starter, that’s really the biggest thing you try and stay ahead of as a coach. ... He’s definitely accepted that challenge.”
The most glaring difference between playing center and guard is starting each play with the ball. But the center also has his own set of responsibilities when it comes to pre-snap adjustments and communication.
“Executing your first step while snapping is the first challenge,” Tripodi said. “The next challenge is making those offensive line calls. As a guard, the calls that you make are confined to half of the line, or even just the guard and tackle. As a center, the calls you make sets the tone for everybody else.”
Setting the tone is what playing on the offensive line is all about, Tulafono said. As the center, it’s his responsibility to control the line of scrimmage and open up gaps for the offense’s playmakers to take advantage of.
“It’s just five-on-five,” Tulafono said. “All five of us have to do our job. If we all do that, we leave it in the hands of the running back or the quarterback. As long as we keep getting them into the second level, it’s tough for anybody to bring them down.”
One of Tripodi’s biggest priorities when coaching young offensive linemen like Tulafono is to emphasize the importance of having a short memory. Mistakes are inevitable in a football game, but the team that wins is ultimately the team that doesn’t allow mistakes to continue building.
“As a young offensive lineman, you have to have a short memory,” Tripodi said. “When you first start playing, one mistake on a play can start affecting the next play or the next two plays or even the next quarter.
“Nobody is going to grade at 100% after playing an entire game of football; it’s just too hard. If a play doesn’t go our way, how do we respond to that play? That’s one of the biggest steps Fia has taken.”
Thinking back to flipping his commitment from New Mexico to UW, one of the biggest factors was coaching stability within the two programs. While Tripodi is the fourth offensive line coach at UW in the past four seasons, the Cowboys program, as a whole, has been pretty stable in the coaching department, with Bohl currently in his ninth season.
Just like consistent coaching was a priority during his recruitment, Tulafono also strives to be the most consistent player he can be on the field.
“I feel pretty good with the progress,” Tulafono said. “I just have to keep being consistent. That’s really the biggest thing for me is that consistency and not falling off.”
Tulafono’s jump from a backup guard to the starting center didn’t just happen overnight. When Tripodi first saw Tulafono in spring ball, he knew the sophomore would have a shot to earn the starting job if he put in the work during the summer and fall.
“He showed some signs early in the spring that this was going to be something he could do,” Tripodi said. “I would say fall camp is what really pushed him ahead. It hasn’t all been perfect, because it never is, and as all young guys do, we’ve had our moments of going two steps forward and one step back, but over the last few weeks, I think he’s become a lot more comfortable.”
Fifteen years ago, Tulafono was an American Samoa citizen who’d never spoken English and had never played an organized game of football in his life. This weekend, he will start his 10th game of the season against Colorado State in Fort Collins.
“I’m super grateful to play and start on this offensive line,” Tulafono said. “We have big pride in running the ball, and it’s nice to be a part of. I’m grateful for playing for the state of Wyoming, and I’m so grateful for that opportunity to represent my family, as well.”
Tripodi’s main goal is to ensure his offensive line is ready to go in any given week. One of the biggest factors of the team’s success, an element that is often overlooked, is a player’s attitude when faced with adversity.
While Tulafono might be one of the youngest players in the room, his attitude is what sticks out the most.
“As he continues to develop, his personality begins to become infectious,” Tripodi said. “The biggest improvements have come because he’s become more confident. I think it’s just starting to show up.
“We have a long way to go, but the more confidence he gains with the experience he’s getting, the more his attitude and the way he approaches things will start to bleed into the rest of the locker room.”