LARAMIE — A flurry of first-half goals led the University of Wyoming soccer team past North Dakota State Friday night at the Madrid Sports Complex.
The Cowgirls rolled to a 3-1 victory over the Bison, scoring all three of their goals in an eight-minute span on their way to their first win of the season. UW improved to 1-2-2 on the season as a result, while NDSU fell to 2-1-2.
“The message was to impose yourself on them, set the tone, dictate the pace of the game, defend your butt off and continue to make them uncomfortable,” Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin said.
Senior Jamie Tatum provided the first goal of the game, firing the ball into the net from just inside the box during the 27th minute. Junior Alyssa Bedard made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, beating North Dakota State goalkeeper Abby Wilkinson for her first goal of the season and fifth of her career.
Just 19 seconds later, Tatum netted UW’s third and final goal of the night to put the Cowgirls up 3-0. The score came on a penalty kick, giving her 16 career goals to move into a tie for seventh in school history.
The Cowgirls recorded 22 shots, compared to just 11 for North Dakota State. Freshman Alyssa Glover accounted for five of UW’s attempts, while Tatum and junior Jazi Barela had four each.
Freshman goalkeeper Allyson Fischer — who was making her first-career start for the Cowgirls — recorded four saves while only allowing one goal, which came off the foot of Olivia Lovick in the 39th minute.
“We talked a lot about wanting to prove people right, not necessarily prove people wrong,” Corbin said. “This team has had an incredible amount of support from the start of the year. Those that have paid attention know we have been inches away from getting a different result. It wasn’t coming from a place of frustration or anger but from confidence. We know we are capable of doing what we did today.”
The Cowgirls will continue their home stretch Sunday against UTEP, with the match set to begin at 11 a.m.