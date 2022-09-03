Alyssa Bedard mug 2022

Alyssa Bedard

LARAMIE — A flurry of first-half goals led the University of Wyoming soccer team past North Dakota State Friday night at the Madrid Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls rolled to a 3-1 victory over the Bison, scoring all three of their goals in an eight-minute span on their way to their first win of the season. UW improved to 1-2-2 on the season as a result, while NDSU fell to 2-1-2.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus