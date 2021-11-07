LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming defense that’s been a bright spot during Mountain West play had been lacking in one area: takeaways.
The Cowboys once ranked among the top teams in the country at forcing turnovers. But even through several sound defensive performances, UW had yet to create one since its conference opener Oct. 9 at Air Force.
That changed Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium, as sophomore nickelback Keonte Glinton and senior linebacker Chad Muma each pulled down fourth-quarter interceptions to help seal a 31-17 Border War win over Colorado State.
“As excited as I was when we finally scored a touchdown last week, it was great to see us come up (with takeaways),” Bohl said. “The crazy thing was, I think the first interception was on fourth down ... The next interception was a tip, and (Muma) came up with it. That was certainly huge.”
Glinton’s interception helped prevent a potential CSU scoring opportunity early in the fourth quarter.
Facing a fourth down at the UW 35-yard line, Todd Centeio attempted a pass over the middle to classmate Trey McBride – who finished the game with nine catches for 98 yards. Despite McBride holding a four-inch, 81-pound size advantage, Glinton was able to muscle the ball away from the standout tight end.
Muma’s pick occurred on CSU’s next possession off a tipped pass by senior defensive lineman Victor Jones, and led to an eight-play, 37-yard scoring drive that put the Pokes up three touchdowns.
“It’s huge,” Muma said. “We didn’t end up scoring on that first takeaway, but it took them out of position for them to score. Then our second takeaway set up our offense to score. That’s the biggest thing.”
Climbing the ranks
Senior running back Xazavian Valladay entered Saturday’s game at No. 4 on Wyoming’s all-time rushing list. He moved past Ryan Christopherson and Devin Moore into the No. 2 spot with a 76-yard performance.
Valladay’s 2,971 career rushing yards trail only Brian Hill, who holds the school’s all-time record with 4,287 yards.
Honoring the past
The 1996 UW football team was honored between the first and second quarters, with the home crowd rising to their feet and delivering a loud ovation. That Cowboys squad went 10-2 – their last double-digit win season – while making a Western Athletic Conference title game appearance and finishing No. 22 in the polls.
Brown injured
UW was already thin at the receiver position entering Saturday, with super senior Ayden Eberhardt suffering a season-ending knee injury last week at San Jose State. The depth in this area took another hit against CSU, as sophomore receiver Alex Brown – who stepped into Eberhardt’s starting spot – went down with an apparent leg injury during the second quarter.
Brown was helped off the field and did not return. Bohl did not have an update on his status immediately following the game, but expects to have more information Sunday.
Doing it for Ayden
In addition to being one of the Cowboys’ most visible leaders and top receivers, Eberhardt is also a Colorado native who would’ve been playing in his final Border War on Saturday.
Eberhardt – who starred at Loveland High, roughly 10 miles from CSU’s campus – was unable to go up against the Rams one more time due to his injury. However, his teammates still made sure he went out a Border War winner.
“He was one of the first people I saw after the game,” sophomore quarterback Levi Williams said. “I gave him a big hug and told him I love him. I know it means a lot to him.
“He’s a Loveland guy, a Colorado guy, and I know every ounce of his body wanted to be out there playing with us. To bring the boot home and get it for him, it was awesome.”