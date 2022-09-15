Andrew Peasley

University of Wyoming's junior quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) looks for a pass during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Quarterback

Both teams have reason to feel good about their quarterbacks, despite the contrast in what they’re called upon to do. Air Force’s Haaziq Daniels has only attempted 11 passes this year, completing four for 117 yards and a touchdown, but it’s his value as a runner and facilitator of the offense that is most pivotal for the Falcons. He has 136 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while running a triple-option attack that has Air Force boasting the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade in the country through two weeks. Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley, meanwhile, has strung together back-to-back solid performances. He's completed 65% of his passes while throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, with the Cowboys scoring a total of 73 points during this stretch.

