University of Wyoming's junior quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) looks for a pass during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Both teams have reason to feel good about their quarterbacks, despite the contrast in what they’re called upon to do. Air Force’s Haaziq Daniels has only attempted 11 passes this year, completing four for 117 yards and a touchdown, but it’s his value as a runner and facilitator of the offense that is most pivotal for the Falcons. He has 136 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while running a triple-option attack that has Air Force boasting the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade in the country through two weeks. Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley, meanwhile, has strung together back-to-back solid performances. He's completed 65% of his passes while throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, with the Cowboys scoring a total of 73 points during this stretch.
Advantage: Push
Running back
UW junior Titus Swen, who has been dealing with bruised ribs since the season opener, seems to be getting closer to full strength. Swen rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry last week against Northern Colorado. It’s also a promising sign that backup Dawaiian McNeely is listed on the depth chart for the first time this season. Regardless of these developments, it will be tough to compete with Air Force fullback Brad Roberts, who has been the focal point of a rushing attack that leads the nation by more than 200 yards per game. Roberts was named the Mountain West offensive player of the week Monday after rushing for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a blowout win over Colorado, and ranks third in the FBS with an average of nine yards per carry.
Advantage: Air Force
Wide receiver and tight end
The Falcons don't get their receivers involved a ton, but when they do, big plays tend to happen. Dane Kinamon has 186 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on seven touches this season, with the bulk of this production coming in the running game. It’s difficult to gauge where UW’s receivers stand through three games. They had a forgettable performance in the season opener, before bouncing back for a strong showing in Week 1. Conservative play-calling limited the Cowboys to only 144 passing yards last Saturday, but receivers Wyatt Wieland and Joshua Cobbs and tight end Parker Christensen each had five receptions for a total of 128 yards.
Advantage: Push
Offensive line
A young offensive line has been one of the more promising aspects of UW’s roster this season. The group gave up their first two sacks of the season last week after not allowing any in their first two games, but they also made progress in the running game. The Cowboys’ 86.7 PFF run blocking grade was by far their best of the year, moving them all the way up to No. 18 nationally for the season. However, Air Force's offensive line has been an important part of its prolific rushing attack, ranking fifth in the FBS in the same category.
Advantage: Air Force
Defensive line
The defensive line deserves credit for its role in Air Force holding Colorado to 162 total yards and an average of 3.5 yards per carry. However, with just one sack and five quarterback hurries through two games, the Falcons need to find a way to get more pressure. UW struggled in this department in Week 0, but has since rebounded nicely, recording nine sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in the past two games – with six of these sacks coming from the defensive line. The Cowboys have also allowed just 76 yards on 56 carries during this span.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
There were a handful of impressive aspects in the Air Force defense's performance against CU, but the linebacker group seemed to separate itself. Linebackers accounted for four of the seven highest PFF defensive grades from Falcons starters in last week's win, with the position being responsible for all five of the team's quarterback hurries this season. Linebacker has been a strength for UW, as well, with Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa both coming up with key plays in the past two weeks. Gibbs recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage against Tulsa, while Suiaunoa earned MW defensive player of the week honors after recording an interception, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and a career-high eight tackles against Northern Colorado.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
The Cowboys’ secondary will likely be at a disadvantage this week, although not necessarily by any fault of their own. As UW coach Craig Bohl mentioned Monday, the group will be required to play a different role than usual in defending the triple-option, with an added emphasis being placed on stopping the run, while still having to account for the passing game. The Falcons, meanwhile, will be going up against a UW team that is fairly similar to CU in terms of offensive balance. The Buffaloes had just 51 yards and an interception on 5-of-21 passing, which comes out to an average of 2.4 yards per attempt.
Advantage: Air Force
Special teams
Air Force has only had to punt twice this season, but the kicking game has been solid when called upon. Matthew Dapore is a perfect 4 for 4 on the year on field goal attempts, with a season-long of 54 yards. However, UW kicker John Hoyland has been arguably the most productive specialist in the MW this fall. The sophomore's 37 points are the most in the conference this season, going 10 for 11 on field goals with a season-long of 55 yards, while converting all seven of his extra-point tries.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Air Force 31, Wyoming 23
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.