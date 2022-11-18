wte-20221029-spts-JordanBertagnole

Wyoming defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96) pulls down Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson (31) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Wyoming could be in an interesting spot at quarterback for this weekend's matchup with Boise State. Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley is still in concussion protocol from a pair of hits he took last weekend against Colorado State and will likely be a game-time decision against the Broncos this weekend. If Peasley isn't able to clear concussion protocol, backup Jayden Clemons would make his first career start under center. Clemons helped lead the Cowboys to a 14-13 comeback win over CSU last weekend with touchdown both in the air and on the ground.


