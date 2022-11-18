The University of Wyoming could be in an interesting spot at quarterback for this weekend's matchup with Boise State. Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley is still in concussion protocol from a pair of hits he took last weekend against Colorado State and will likely be a game-time decision against the Broncos this weekend. If Peasley isn't able to clear concussion protocol, backup Jayden Clemons would make his first career start under center. Clemons helped lead the Cowboys to a 14-13 comeback win over CSU last weekend with touchdown both in the air and on the ground.
Regardless of who starts for UW, Boise State holds the advantage with the emergence of Taylen Green at quarterback. Green took over midway through the season and is still ranked fifth in the Mountain West with 1,299 passing yards. That's 15 yards ahead of Peasley, who has started all 10 games for the Cowboys up to this point.
Advantage: Boise State
Running back
UW and Boise State are two of the best rushing offenses in the conference. The Cowboys will go into this weekend ranked No. 2 in the MW with 188.8 yards per game, followed closely behind by the Broncos, who are ranked No. 3 with an average of 180.8 rushing yards per game.
Boise State is led by the tandem of running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, who have combined for 1,335 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. Green has added 294 yards and six touchdowns on the ground from the quarterback position.
UW's one-two punch of Titus Swen and D.Q. James have rushed for nearly 1,100 yards combined, followed by Peasley with 325 and running back Dawaiian McNeely with 318.
Advantage: Push
Wide receivers and tight ends
The receiving corps for both Boise State and UW haven't exactly flown off the stat sheet so far this season. Both teams' leading receiver has under 400 yards on the season. Joshua Cobbs leads the Cowboys with 29 catches for 364 yards and two touchdowns, and Stefan Cobbs leads the Broncos with 27 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
Both offenses rely heavily on the running game, but when the passing game opens up, the ball is spread around to multiple weapons between the wide receivers and tight ends.
Advantage: Push
Offensive line
The success of both the running and passing game for both Boise State and UW relies on the guys up front. Both teams are at the top of the conference in sacks allowed, but the Broncos hold the slight edge. Boise State has allowed 13 sacks in 10 games for a total of 103 yards, while UW has allowed 14 sacks in the same number of games for 106 yards. Both groups are both ranked inside of the top three in the conference for rushing offense, making each team's offensive line about as even as it gets.
Advantage: Push
Defensive line
The Cowboys are tied with San Jose State for the most sacks in the conference after recording five against Colorado State last weekend. UW has 31 sacks for 183 yards in 10 games, compared to Boise State's 25 sacks for 182 yards in 10 games. One of the Broncos' biggest strengths on the defensive line has been their rushing defense. Boise State is No. 1 in the MW with 107 rushing yards allowed per game. UW's rushing defense is ranked No. 5 with 141.3 yards allowed per game.
Advantage: Boise State
Linebackers
UW's Easton Gibbs has cemented himself as one of the best tackles in the entire country this season. The sophomore is No. 3 in the conference with 88 tackles on the season, including 13 against CSU last weekend. For the Broncos, D.J. Schramm is tied for No. 8 in the conference with 74 tackles. He had a season-high 16 tackles in a 27-10 loss to Texas-El Paso earlier this season.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
It's been no secret the Cowboys' secondary has struggled this season. CSU keyed in on that last weekend, throwing for 251 passing yards, compared to UW's 94. The Cowboys are ranked No. 11 out of the MW's 12 teams in passing defense, with an average of 224.3 yards allowed per game.
Cornerback Cam Stone, who was hurt in last weekend's Border War in Fort Collins, was day-to-day and is questionable to play this weekend.
The Broncos are on the opposite side of the spectrum, ranking No. 2 in the conference in pass defense with 156.9 yards allowed per game.
Advantage: Boise State
Special teams
It would be hard for any team in the country, let alone the Mountain West, to hold the advantage over UW in the special teams department. However, the Cowboys are coming off their worst special teams performance of the season last weekend, having given up a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown and missing a a 37-yard field goal that would have tied the game late in the third quarter.
Still, kicker John Hoyland has a three-kick lead over Boise State's Jonah Dalmas on the season. Hoyland has converted 19-22 field goal attempts at a 86.4% clip. UW punter Clayton Stewart is No. 3 in the conference with 2,527 punt yards on the season.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Boise State 28, Wyoming 24
