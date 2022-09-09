University of Wyoming defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, right, and linebacker Easton Gibbs, left, tackle Tulsa’s Jordan Ford on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/For WyoSports
After a rough start to his UW career, junior quarterback Andrew Peasley rebounded by earning Mountain West offensive player of the week honors in his second game with the Cowboys. Peasley racked up 301 yards of total offense while completing 20 of 30 passes with no turnovers and a pair of touchdowns. He also led a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and force overtime. Quarterback play was one of the few bright spots in Northern Colorado’s loss to Houston Baptist last week, with former Power Five products Jacob Sirmon and Dylan McCaffrey combining to throw for 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 65% passing. McCaffrey is currently day-to-day with an injury.
Advantage: Push
Running back
The Cowboys’ running game underwhelmed in last week’s win over Tulsa, averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, but part of this was likely a byproduct of their two most experienced backs – Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely – playing through injuries. Redshirt freshman DQ James had a pair of catches for 34 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, and could see increased playing time if UW pulls away from the Bears. UNC has a talented running back of its own in Elijah Dotson, who was a two-time first-team All-Big Sky honoree at Sacramento State. Dotson rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown last week.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
Wyoming struggled to make plays in the passing game in a season-opening loss to Illinois, going 0 for 5 in contested catch opportunities. The Pokes improved significantly in this department against Tulsa, coming up with three receptions on four contested targets. They also got the tight ends more involved, with Parker Christensen recording 45 yards on four catches. Trevis Graham Jr. led the Bears with 83 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions in their opener, while Alec Pell had a team-high eight catches for 68 yards and a score.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
Both teams have young offensive lines, but Wyoming’s has shown more poise so far this year. The Cowboys have yet to allow a sack through two games, while Northern Colorado gave up five sacks in its only test of 2022. With the Pokes coming off a performance in which they got to the quarterback four times, UNC could be in for a long day in the trenches.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
In addition to recording four sacks, UW is coming off an impressive performance in terms of stopping the run. The Cowboys allowed only 61 yards on 32 carries, with Tulsa failing to record a run of more than nine yards. Their 84.3 Pro Football Focus run defense grade is the highest this year by a Mountain West team against an FBS opponent. Northern Colorado, meanwhile, got run all over by Houston Baptist, giving up 207 yards on the ground, with Ismail Mahdi going for 184 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
It might’ve taken a game to get settled in, but Wyoming appears poised to continue its trend of strong play at the linebacker position. Easton Gibbs recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage last week, and finished with a team-high eight tackles. Shae Suiaunoa added seven tackles, including five solo stops and a sack, with both improving their tackling after a rocky start to the season. The fact that UNC gave up more than 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing doesn’t bode well for the linebacker group, which shares a decent portion of the blame for these struggles.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
After boasting the No. 1 pass defense in the Mountain West last year, the Pokes currently rank last in the conference with 338.5 yards allowed per game on 65.2% passing. Despite a 460-yard, three-touchdown performance by Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, however, UW did show promise down the stretch. Brin was 5 of 11 after throwing a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, while failing to convert on five third-down throws in the fourth quarter and overtime. Cornerback Cam Stone also forced a key fumble in the final two minutes of regulation, with nickelback Keonte Glinton recovering the loose ball near midfield. Northern Colorado allowed 305 yards and four touchdowns on 15 of 29 passing last week, but defensive back Dustin Johnson did come up with an interception for the Bears.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
The leg of kicker John Hoyland was a major part of Wyoming’s week one win, as the sophomore earned MW special teams player of the week honors after going 4 of 5 on field goal attempts with a career-long 55-yarder to spark the Cowboys' comeback. He also had touchbacks on six of his seven kickoffs, and made all four of his extra-point attempts. Clayton Stewart also impressed, averaging 47.8 yards on five punts, with three going for 50 yards or more. Special teams wasn’t a strong point for UNC last week, as Hunter Green missed his only field goal attempt, and Devin Bale averaged just 36.6 yards on five punts.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 42, Northern Colorado 17
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.