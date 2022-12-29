wte-20220903-spts-DeVonneHarris01-ms.jpg

University of Wyoming defensive lineman DeVonne Harris, left, and linebacker Cole DeMarzo tackle Tulsa running back Steven Anderson during the first half of the Cowboys’ 40-37 double overtime victory over Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/For WyoSports

 Michael S Smith

Quarterback

The battle between University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and Ohio quarterback C.J. Harris will be completely dependent on what version of Peasley the Cowboys get in Tucson. After a shaky start to the season against Illinois, the Utah State transfer bounced back and threw just two interceptions over the next seven games, a span in which UW went 5-2. Peasley's play spiraled in the last three games, which included five interceptions and zero touchdowns to go along with a concussion that forced him out of a 14-13 win against Colorado State and also kept him out of a 20-17 loss to Boise State.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

