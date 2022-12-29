Quarterback
The battle between University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and Ohio quarterback C.J. Harris will be completely dependent on what version of Peasley the Cowboys get in Tucson. After a shaky start to the season against Illinois, the Utah State transfer bounced back and threw just two interceptions over the next seven games, a span in which UW went 5-2. Peasley's play spiraled in the last three games, which included five interceptions and zero touchdowns to go along with a concussion that forced him out of a 14-13 win against Colorado State and also kept him out of a 20-17 loss to Boise State.
The Bobcats haven't had much better luck as of late at the quarterback position. Ohio's starter, Kurtis Rourke, will miss the Arizona Bowl with a season-ending knee injury. Rourke led the MAC with 3,256 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games, and was named the MAC offensive player of the year. Harris will start in his place. As a sophomore, Harris was 32-of-64 for 393 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Ohio’s last two games, the last of which was a 17-7 loss to Toledo in the MAC title game in Detroit.
Advantage: Push
Running back
The Cowboys will be starting their fifth-string running back during the Arizona Bowl, but coach Craig Bohl won't announce who that fifth-string running back is before the Arizona Bowl kicks off Friday. The position has been a revolving door of late for the Cowboys, which started with Titus Swen being dismissed from the team after violating team rules. Swen led the UW backfield with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns and recently declared for the NFL draft after a short stint in the transfer portal. Backups D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely were both ruled out for the Arizona Bowl because of injuries. Joey Braasch, who was originally expected to start against Ohio, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Jeremy Hollingsworth, Max Jones, L.J. Richardson and Jordon Vaughn are the only running backs left on the roster. Between the four, only Hollingsworth has a carry in college, a 2-yard rush against Ball State in September, but he also is rehabbing a knee injury.
For Ohio, redshirt freshman Sieh Bangora was named the MAC freshman of the year after rushing for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 attempts, which ranked fifth in the conference. In the MAC title game against Toledo, Bangora ran 20 times for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Advantage: Ohio
Wide receivers and tight ends
Receivers are another position group with a lot of question marks for UW between injuries and transfers. The Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver, Joshua Cobbs, entered the transfer portal earlier this month after leading the team with 35 catches for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland will likely take a step up on the depth chart in his place. Wide receivers Will Pelissier and Alex Brown and tight end Treyton Welch all missed UW's regular season finale against Fresno State because of injuries, and Bohl has yet to release an official depth chart for the Arizona Bowl.
Ohio is led by Sam Wiglusz, an Ohio State transfer would racked up 69 catches for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The Bobcats finished the season with four receivers over 500 yards on the year, while the Cowboys had none.
Advantage: Ohio
Offensive line
The Cowboys finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West in rushing at 187.8 yards per game. UW's offensive line allowed just 15 sacks all year, which ranked No. 3 in the conference behind Boise State and Air Force. The Bobcats' unit allowed 22 sacks in 13 games, which ranked No. 4 in the MAC.
Ohio's rushing offense was near the bottom of its conference, ranking No. 9 with an average of 138.9 yards per game. UW's offensive line has been one of the team's strongest units all season and will likely be one of the few position groups going into the Arizona Bowl at relatively full strength.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
The Cowboys' defensive front has been one of the best in the country this season and finished second in the MW in sacks with 34 as a team, including a team-high 8.5 from redshirt sophomore DeVonne Harris. UW had the fifth-best rush defense in the MW, with an average of 149.7 yards allowed per game.
Ohio's defense was also tough against the run, finishing No. 4 in the MAC with an average of 143.7 yards allowed per game. The Bobcats compiled 32 sacks on the year, which tied for No. 3 in the MAC.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
Easton Gibbs has continued UW's rich tradition of solid linebackers, finishing the year No. 2 in the MW with 111 tackles, including 58 solo tackles. Alongside Gibbs, Shae Suiaunoa finished second on the team with 67 tackles and one interception.
Ohio's linebacker unit is led by Keye Thompson, who finished No. 13 in the MAC with 96 tackles to go along with two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception. Thompson is joined by Bryce Houston in the middle of the Bobcats defense. Houston finished the year with 72 tackles, two fumble recovers and a force fumble.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
The secondary has been the biggest concern defensively for both teams as the season has gone along. Ohio's passing defense finished last in the MAC out of 12 teams with an average of 293.7 passing yards against and allowed 3,818 yards through the air in 13 games.
UW also finished the year near the bottom of the conference in passing defense. The Cowboys ranked No. 9 in the MW with an average of 219.8 passing yards per game, and will be without No. 1 cornerback Cameron Stone, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
Both UW's and Ohio's kickers ranked No. 2 in their respective conferences for field goals this season. UW's John Hoyland was 20-of-23 on the year while Ohio's Nathanial Vakos was 19-of-23. Clayton Stewart has also been one of the busiest punters in the country this season, finishing with 71 punts for an average of 44.7 yards. Ohio's special teams unit is led by Keegan Wilburn, who was named first-team all-conference as a kick-returner this season.