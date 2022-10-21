University of Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, left, signals for a first down during the Cowboys' 17-14 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Sept. 16 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics
Utah State may be down to its fourth-string quarterback this weekend because of injury. Second-stringer Cooper Legas is in concussion protocol, and third-stringer Levi Williams is dealing with an ankle injury suffered last weekend, making both signal-callers questionable against the Cowboys. The Aggies' starter coming into the season, senior Logan Bonner, suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season. That leaves true freshman Bishop Davenport, who played a little more than two quarters in last weekend's 17-13 win over Colorado State. In his first career appearance, Davenport went 3 of 9 for 41 yards and added 29 rushing yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown on the ground. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley is healthy coming off the bye week and will face his former team for the first time. On the season, Peasley has 1,005 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions in the air to accompany his 234 rushing yards.
Advantage: Wyoming
Running back
The Aggies' rushing attack has been led by Calvin Tyler Jr., who goes into this weekend second in the Mountain West with 634 rushing yards. Tyler Jr. has amassed more than 100 yards on the ground in each of his last three contests, including 104 against Brigham Young, 109 against Air Force and 129 against Colorado State. Backup Robert Briggs has added 253 rushing yards and one score. For UW, Titus Swen has taken a big step up this year, but has been in and out of games due to various injuries. Swen leads the Cowboys with 505 yards and four rushing touchdowns, followed by Dawaiian McNeely with 216 yards on 48 attempts.
Advantage: Utah State
Wide receivers and tight ends
Utah State has three wide receivers in the top 10 for receiving yards in the Mountain West. Brian Cobbs leads the league in receptions with 39, and is second in the conference with 497 yards to go along with four touchdowns. Justin McGriff is seventh in yards with 301, and Terrell Vaughn is 10th with 273. The Aggies haven't used the tight end position much in the passing game, with Broc Lane leading the team with three receptions. After a hot start to the season, the Cowboys' leading receiver, Joshua Cobbs, has slowed down of late. He still comes into the weekend No. 9 in the conference with 285 receiving yards on 24 catches and two touchdowns. UW definitely has the edge in the passing game at the tight end position with Treyton Welch coming into the matchup, with 11 receptions for 154 yards and four scores.
Advantage: Utah State
Offensive line
The Cowboys have the slight edge on the offensive line. Collectively, UW has allowed seven sacks compared to Utah State's eight. Both groups have helped their respective teams average 4.1 yards per carry on the ground. Wyoming has an experienced group that includes Frank Crum at right tackle and will welcome in Jack Walsh for his second consecutive start at right guard.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
The Cowboys have a young, but talented group of players up front on the defensive side of the ball. UW is allowing an average of 147.7 rushing yards per game, compared to Utah State's average of 186.4. The Cowboys also lead in the defensive sacks category with 19, compared to the Aggies' 10. With a true freshman mobile quarterback potentially making his first career start for Utah State, UW should be able to create pressure that could possibly lead to crucial turnovers going the other way.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
Utah State's MJ Tafisi will come into Laramie second in the conference in tackles with 66. To go along with one sack, Tafisi is also tied for fourth in the MW with eight tackles for a loss. Tafisi is followed closely by teammate AJ Vongphachanh, who is fourth in the conference with 61 tackles. The Cowboys are led by sophomore Easton Gibbs, who leads UW and is fifth in conference with 59 tackles.
Advantage: Utah State
Defensive backs
Going into this weekend's homecoming matchup, UW ranks last in the conference in passing defense. The Cowboys have allowed nearly 300 more passing yards than any other team in the MW, and opposing offenses are averaging 240.4 yards per game against them through the air. Utah State is ranked fourth in the conference in pass defense with 193.9 passing yards allowed per game and is third in the MW in interceptions with eight.
Advantage: Utah State
Special teams
Nothing against Utah State, but UW takes this category with ease. The Cowboys don't just have one of the best special teams units in the conference, but the entire country. John Hoyland is No. 1 in the nation with 15 field goals on 16 attempts. Hoyland is also 16 for 16 on extra points. Punter Clayton Stewart is tied for 14th in the country with an average of 45.8 yards per attempt.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 28, Utah State 21
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.