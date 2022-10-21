NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Air Force

University of Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, left, signals for a first down during the Cowboys' 17-14 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Sept. 16 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

Quarterback

Utah State may be down to its fourth-string quarterback this weekend because of injury. Second-stringer Cooper Legas is in concussion protocol, and third-stringer Levi Williams is dealing with an ankle injury suffered last weekend, making both signal-callers questionable against the Cowboys. The Aggies' starter coming into the season, senior Logan Bonner, suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season. That leaves true freshman Bishop Davenport, who played a little more than two quarters in last weekend's 17-13 win over Colorado State. In his first career appearance, Davenport went 3 of 9 for 41 yards and added 29 rushing yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown on the ground. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley is healthy coming off the bye week and will face his former team for the first time. On the season, Peasley has 1,005 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions in the air to accompany his 234 rushing yards.  

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus